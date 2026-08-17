Boise State QB Maddux Madsen earns another national preseason honor

National preseason awards continue to flow in for fifth-year Boise State senior quarterback Maddux Madsen.

The Walter Camp Award watch list was released on Monday, and Madsen was one of two Pac-12 players to make the list. San Diego State running back Lucky Sutton was also nominated for the Walter Camp Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Madsen enters his final college season—all at Boise State—with 6,586 passing yards and 50 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. He has also run for 11 touchdowns.

Madsen holds a 20-6 record as a starting quarterback.

“Really, really proud of Maddux’s leadership through these nine practices, and it’s not just even as an offense,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of Madsen after Saturday’s scrimmage. “He’s grabbing me and saying, ‘Hey coach, let me get the team after this walkthrough because I saw some trash on the ground.’ When you start having that happening, I’m excited where that’s heading to, especially for him.”

Danielson said Madsen is more athletic than ever coming off an injury-plagued junior season.

“He’s the best he’s ever been athletically,” Danielson said. “He took off (during Saturday’s scrimmage) on a third down and he can run, he’s athletic. (Director of sports performance Benjamin) Hilgart did a great job with him. Maddux Madsen worked his tail off this summer.

“We track all the player loads with GPS, and he’s been in the top five almost every practice. That doesn’t happen a lot with quarterbacks. Usually it’s the skill positions that are running a ton. That just shows the work ethic that he’s been putting in.”

The Walter Camp Award will trim its watch list to 10 semifinalists in November. The three finalists will be announced in early December.

Madsen has also received nominations for the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and the Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field) and is on watch lists for the East-West Bowl 1000 and the AFCA Good Works Team.

Madsen is one of nine Boise State players to earn preseason national recognition. Offensive guard Roger Carreon, punter Oscar Doyle, offensive tackle Daylon Metoyer, defensive back Jaden Mickey, running back Dylan Riley, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, tight end Matt Wagner and defensive back JeRico Washington Jr. have also received preseason honors.

Danielson is also on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.