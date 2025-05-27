Boise State ranked among best college football programs
By nearly every metric, Boise State has been one of the nation’s best college football programs during the 21st century.
With an .802 overall winning percentage over the last 25 seasons and three Fiesta Bowl victories, the Broncos’ success speaks for itself.
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic recently ranked the top 25 college football programs of the 2000s, and Boise State made the cut at No. 20. The Broncos were the only team outside of the Power 4 conferences and Notre Dame to crack Mandel’s list.
“Figuring out where to rank Boise State was by far my biggest challenge,” Mandel wrote. “The Broncos’ .808 winning percentage and zero losing seasons, even in Group of 5 leagues, are remarkable, as are their four Fiesta Bowl appearances (including three wins). But their relatively few ranked wins (18) are a reminder of the level of competition.”
Boise State should have more opportunities to snag ranked wins in the future in the Pac-12. The Broncos and fellow Mountain West Conference schools Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all joining the Pac-12 for the 2026 football season.
Here is Mandel’s full list:
1. Ohio State
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Clemson
7. Oregon
8. USC
9. Texas
10. Florida
11. Michigan
12. Florida State
13. Notre Dame
14. Miami
15. Auburn
16. Wisconsin
17. Penn State
18. Virginia Tech
19. TCU
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Utah
23. Iowa
24. Washington
25. Michigan State
The Broncos’ rise to national prominence has occurred under the direction of six different head coaches: Dirk Koetter (1998-2000), Dan Hawkins (2001-05), Chris Petersen (2006-13), Bryan Harsin (2014-2020), Andy Avalos (2021-23) and Spencer Danielson (2023-present).
Danielson guided the Broncos to a 12-2 overall record last season and the program’s second consecutive MWC title. Boise State made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Danielson’s 83.3 percent winning percentage (15-3 overall record) is second only to Petersen in program history. Petersen went 92-12 overall (88.5 percent) in his eight years at the helm, leading the Broncos to Fiesta Bowl victories and undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009.
The 36-year-old Danielson received a new contract in April that will pay him an average of $2.2 million per season over five years.
Danielson is the second-highest-paid coach in the MWC behind UNLV’s Dan Mullen, who will earn $3.5 million next year.