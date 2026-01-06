Boise State receives transfer portal commitment from former Big 12 linebacker

Boise State received its first commitment of the new one-time 2026 transfer portal cycle in linebacker Logan Brantley.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Brantley spent his first three college seasons at Kansas. He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last year, recording eight total tackles (1.5 for loss) with an assisted sack.

Brantley played in just six total games over his first two college seasons and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m home, let’s get to work!,” Brantley wrote on X.

A three-star prospect coming out of Colorado’s Cherry Creek High School, Brantley signed with Kansas over reported offers from Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington State, among others. He was rated the No. 11 overall prospect in Colorado and the No. 147 linebacker recruit nationally for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

Brantley played in two games as a true freshman and made four appearances the following year before suffering a season-ending injury. He was a backup linebacker and key special teams performer during the 2025 season. Brantley’s 104 special teams snaps ranked 10th on the team.

Brantley is rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports. He is the No. 87 linebacker in the portal, which opened last week.

The Broncos lost a pair of backup linebackers to the transfer portal: junior Chase Martin and sophomore Clay Martineau. Marco Notarainni, a three-year impact performer at linebacker, is out of eligibility.

Head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos will be targeting multiple position groups in the transfer portal.

“We’re going to really look at it holistically, and we’ve got some spots left,” Danielson said. “We did a really good job signing a great freshman class … and we’ve got a few spots left that we’ll be looking at the transfer portal for. And we’re going to be looking for guys that — I’m not going to speak to specific positions — but we’re going to look to see what is a great fit for us on and off the field.”

Here are the 16 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver