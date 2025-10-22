Boise State reclaims top spot in Week 9 Mountain West football power rankings
Boise State continued its multi-season dominance over UNLV last Saturday with an impressive 56-31 home victory.
It was the Broncos’ (5-2, 3-0) fourth win over the Rebels (6-1, 2-1) since December 2023, including the last two Mountain West championship games.
Here is the Week 9 edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 56-31 home victory over UNLV
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 5-2, 3-0
Analysis: Boise State’s offense torched the Rebels for 558 total yards and 56 points in a dominant showing at Albertsons Stadium.
Up next: Friday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
2. San Diego State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 5-1, 2-0
Analysis: San Diego State ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense at 12.2 points allowed per game, nearly 50 spots ahead of the next MWC team (Wyoming, tied for 52nd at 22.6 points allowed).
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
3. UNLV
Last result: 56-31 road loss to Boise State
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 6-1, 2-1
Analysis: The Rebels get a much-needed bye week to fix their issues on defense.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. New Mexico, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
4. Fresno State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 5-2, 2-1
Analysis: Fresno State can make a statement this weekend by handing San Diego State its first loss in conference play.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
5. Hawaii
Last result: 31-19 road win over Colorado State
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 6-2, 3-1
Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors extended their MWC winning streak to three games with a solid road performance at Colorado State.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 1 at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
6. Utah State
Last result: 30-25 home victory over San Jose State
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 4-3, 2-1
Analysis: Bronco Mendenhall’s team holds a perfect 4-0 record at home this season.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
7. New Mexico
Last result: 24-22 home victory over Nevada
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 4-3, 1-2
Analysis: It wasn’t pretty, but the Lobos picked up their first conference win of the Jason Eck era.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
8. Air Force
Last result: 24-21 home victory over Wyoming
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-5, 1-4
Analysis: After consecutive three-point losses to Navy and UNLV, the Falcons finally snapped a five-game skid with a home victory over Wyoming.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Army, 10 a.m. (CBS)
9. Wyoming
Last result: 24-21 road loss to Air Force
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 3-4, 1-2
Analysis: Two fourth-quarter interceptions doomed the Cowboys in their loss to Air Force.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
10. San Jose State
Last result: 30-25 road loss to Utah State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 2-5, 1-2
Analysis: The Spartans could just as easily be 6-1 with four losses by a combined 15 points.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
11. Colorado State
Last result: 31-19 home loss to Hawaii
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 2-5, 1-2
Analysis: The Rams fired head coach Jay Norvell after a disappointing showing against Hawaii.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
12. Nevada
Last result: 24-22 road loss to New Mexico
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-6, 0-3
Analysis: The Wolf Pack is the only team without a victory in MWC play.
Up next: Friday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)