Boise State releases first depth chart for 2025 season

Broncos open at South Florida on Thursday

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first trip to the College Football Playoff, Boise State released its first depth chart of 2025 on Saturday morning.

The Broncos open the season on Thursday at South Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time. 

There were no major surprises in Saturday’s depth chart reveal. UCF transfer Colton Boomer will be the Broncos’ kicker and Max Cutforth beat out Kaleb Annett for the backup quarterback role. 

Here is Boise State’s full depth chart, as released by head coach Spencer Danielson. 

OFFENSE

Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt

Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley

Quarterback 

Maddux Madsen, junior

Max Cutforth, sophomore 

Running back 

Sire Gaines, freshman OR Malik Sherrod, senior

Dylan Riley, sophomore 

Wide receiver 

Chris Marshall, junior

Qumonte Williams Jr., freshman

Wide receiver

Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior

Quinton Brown, freshman OR Chase Penry, senior 

Wide receiver

Cam Bates, sophomore OR Ben Ford, senior

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior

Tight end

Matt Lauter, senior

Matt Wagner, sophomore 

Left tackle

Kage Casey, junior

Kyle Cox, sophomore

Left guard

Tyler Keinath, senior OR Jason Steele, sophomore

Jake Steele, junior

Center

Mason Randolph, senior

Zach Holmes, senior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, junior

Carson Rasmussen, sophomore

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, junior OR Hall Schmidt, junior

Alma Taleni, freshman 

DEFENSE

Returning starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield

Departed starters (5): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickel Seyi Oladipo

Defensive end

Max Stege, junior

Malakai Williams, senior

Nose tackle

David Latu, junior OR Dion Washington, senior

Lopez Sanusi, freshman 

Defensive tackle

Braxton Fely, senior

Michael Madrie, sophomore OR Keanu Mailoto, senior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, junior

Bol Bol, freshman OR Sterling Lane II, junior

Linebacker

Marco Notarainni, senior

Boen Phelps, sophomore

Linebacker

Jake Ripp, junior

Clay Martineau, sophomore

Cornerback

A’Marion McCoy, senior

Franklyn Johnson Jr., sophomore

Cornerback

Jeremiah Earby, senior

Demetrius Freeney, junior OR Sherrod Smith, sophomore 

Nickel

Davon Banks, senior OR Jaden Mickey, junior

Arthur de Boachie, freshman 

Free safety

Ty Benefield, junior

Travis Anderson, freshman OR Cole Miller, sophomore

Back safety

Zion Washington, senior

Derek Ganter Jr., sophomore OR Samuel Brooks, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

Returning starters: None

Departed starters (4): Placekicker Jonah Dalmas; Kickoff specialist Taren Schive; Punter James Ferguson-Morgan; Returner Cooper Jones

Placekicker 

Colton Boomer, junior

Canaan Moore, freshman OR Jarrett Reeser, junior 

Punter 

Oscar Doyle, sophomore 

Kaleb Annett, freshman 

Longsnapper 

Mason Hutton, senior

Hunter Higham, sophomore

Holder

Oscar Doyle, sophomore

Cole Miller, sophomore 

Kick returner 

Malik Sherrod, senior

Dylan Riley, sophomore OR Cole Miller, sophomore

Punter returner 

Malik Sherrod, senior

Latrell Caples, senior

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

