Boise State releases first depth chart for 2025 season
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first trip to the College Football Playoff, Boise State released its first depth chart of 2025 on Saturday morning.
The Broncos open the season on Thursday at South Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.
There were no major surprises in Saturday’s depth chart reveal. UCF transfer Colton Boomer will be the Broncos’ kicker and Max Cutforth beat out Kaleb Annett for the backup quarterback role.
Here is Boise State’s full depth chart, as released by head coach Spencer Danielson.
OFFENSE
Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt
Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, junior
Max Cutforth, sophomore
Running back
Sire Gaines, freshman OR Malik Sherrod, senior
Dylan Riley, sophomore
Wide receiver
Chris Marshall, junior
Qumonte Williams Jr., freshman
Wide receiver
Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior
Quinton Brown, freshman OR Chase Penry, senior
Wide receiver
Cam Bates, sophomore OR Ben Ford, senior
Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior
Tight end
Matt Lauter, senior
Matt Wagner, sophomore
Left tackle
Kage Casey, junior
Kyle Cox, sophomore
Left guard
Tyler Keinath, senior OR Jason Steele, sophomore
Jake Steele, junior
Center
Mason Randolph, senior
Zach Holmes, senior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, junior
Carson Rasmussen, sophomore
Right tackle
Daylon Metoyer, junior OR Hall Schmidt, junior
Alma Taleni, freshman
DEFENSE
Returning starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield
Departed starters (5): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickel Seyi Oladipo
Defensive end
Max Stege, junior
Malakai Williams, senior
Nose tackle
David Latu, junior OR Dion Washington, senior
Lopez Sanusi, freshman
Defensive tackle
Braxton Fely, senior
Michael Madrie, sophomore OR Keanu Mailoto, senior
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, junior
Bol Bol, freshman OR Sterling Lane II, junior
Linebacker
Marco Notarainni, senior
Boen Phelps, sophomore
Linebacker
Jake Ripp, junior
Clay Martineau, sophomore
Cornerback
A’Marion McCoy, senior
Franklyn Johnson Jr., sophomore
Cornerback
Jeremiah Earby, senior
Demetrius Freeney, junior OR Sherrod Smith, sophomore
Nickel
Davon Banks, senior OR Jaden Mickey, junior
Arthur de Boachie, freshman
Free safety
Ty Benefield, junior
Travis Anderson, freshman OR Cole Miller, sophomore
Back safety
Zion Washington, senior
Derek Ganter Jr., sophomore OR Samuel Brooks, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
Returning starters: None
Departed starters (4): Placekicker Jonah Dalmas; Kickoff specialist Taren Schive; Punter James Ferguson-Morgan; Returner Cooper Jones
Placekicker
Colton Boomer, junior
Canaan Moore, freshman OR Jarrett Reeser, junior
Punter
Oscar Doyle, sophomore
Kaleb Annett, freshman
Longsnapper
Mason Hutton, senior
Hunter Higham, sophomore
Holder
Oscar Doyle, sophomore
Cole Miller, sophomore
Kick returner
Malik Sherrod, senior
Dylan Riley, sophomore OR Cole Miller, sophomore
Punter returner
Malik Sherrod, senior
Latrell Caples, senior