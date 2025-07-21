Boise State remains Group of 5’s top College Football Playoff contender
After receiving 35 of a possible 39 first-place votes in the preseason Mountain West media poll, Boise State continues to enjoy plenty of support in the College Football Playoff futures betting market.
The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of 5 in this year’s CFP at +190, well above Tulane (+850) and Memphis (+900) of the newly rebranded American Conference. All odds are courtesy of Circa Las Vegas.
Boise State captured a second straight MWC title last season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The Broncos fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
“We had an amazing season last year,” offensive tackle Kage Casey said at MWC media days. “Everyone is like ‘Oh yeah, you went to the Fiesta Bowl.’ But I think that’s where it ends. I mean, I know that’s where it ends because we did end up losing in the Fiesta Bowl. And well yes, we added to the Boise State legacy of going, but we didn’t add in wins. That’s one thing that really, I think, motivates us as a team and is driving us forward every single day. We don’t want to just get there again; we want to win, and we want to win it all.”
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Circa Las Vegas has fellow Group of 5 contenders James Madison, UNLV and UTSA listed at +1200 to make the playoff. Liberty and future Pac-12 member Texas State are +1500.
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
Odds are courtesy of Circa Las Vegas. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.