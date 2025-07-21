Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State remains Group of 5’s top College Football Playoff contender

Broncos are +190 to reach CFP

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After receiving 35 of a possible 39 first-place votes in the preseason Mountain West media poll, Boise State continues to enjoy plenty of support in the College Football Playoff futures betting market. 

The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of 5 in this year’s CFP at +190, well above Tulane (+850) and Memphis (+900) of the newly rebranded American Conference. All odds are courtesy of Circa Las Vegas.

Boise State captured a second straight MWC title last season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The Broncos fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal. 

“We had an amazing season last year,” offensive tackle Kage Casey said at MWC media days. “Everyone is like ‘Oh yeah, you went to the Fiesta Bowl.’ But I think that’s where it ends. I mean, I know that’s where it ends because we did end up losing in the Fiesta Bowl. And well yes, we added to the Boise State legacy of going, but we didn’t add in wins. That’s one thing that really, I think, motivates us as a team and is driving us forward every single day. We don’t want to just get there again; we want to win, and we want to win it all.”

The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff. 

Circa Las Vegas has fellow Group of 5 contenders James Madison, UNLV and UTSA listed at +1200 to make the playoff. Liberty and future Pac-12 member Texas State are +1500. 

Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule: 

Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 13 - Bye

Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)

Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)

Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)

Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)

Nov. 8 - Bye

Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)

Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Odds are courtesy of Circa Las Vegas. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football