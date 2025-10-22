Boise State rises, UNLV plummets in College Football Playoff betting odds
After securing a dominant 56-31 Mountain West victory over UNLV, Boise State’s College Football Playoff odds ticked up.
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0) are +1500 to make a return trip to the CFP in the latest odds from FanDuel. Boise State, which captured a second straight MWC title last year and advanced to the CFP for the first time in program history, was +1600 last week.
The Rebels (6-1, 2-1) dropped from +1800 to +5000 following their poor showing at Albertsons Stadium.
“It’s very difficult to win when they’re getting so many (big plays), especially on first down,” Rebels linebacker Marsel McDuffie said. “You’re playing right into their hands with that. We have to be better as a defense on early downs setting a tone and being the ones to push them behind the sticks. That’s everyone, from defensive line to linebackers to the secondary. We all have to do it.”
UNLV has a bye this week while Boise State has a road matchup with Nevada (1-6, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Friday.
The Broncos are favored by 21.5 points in Friday’s matchup with the Wolf Pack.
Boise State is now -175 to capture a third straight MWC crown, up from -140 last week. San Diego State is next in the odds at +500, followed by UNLV (+700), Hawaii (+1200), Fresno State (+2000) and Utah State (+2200).
The Aztecs (5-1, 2-0) are coming off a bye entering a massive road matchup with Fresno State (5-2, 2-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
San Diego State has won four consecutive games and sits half a game behind Boise State in the MWC standings.
In the CFP betting odds, the American Conference remains in great shape to have its first CFP representative since Cincinnati in 2021.
American members South Florida (+140), Tulane (+420), North Texas (+630), Memphis (+920) and Navy (+920) are all above the Broncos in the CFP odds. The 18th-ranked Bulls hammered Boise State to open the season, 34-7.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Boise State, UNLV and San Diego State (+3500) are the only MWC teams with CFP odds listed by FanDuel.
Sun Belt favorite James Madison is also a CFP contender at +590.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.