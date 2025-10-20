Boise State running back earns second Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honor
After running for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against UNLV, Boise State running back Dylan Riley was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Riley averaged 13.4 yards per attempt in Boise State’s (5-2, 3-0) runaway 56-31 victory over the Rebels (6-2, 2-1), the fourth-highest single-game mark in program history.
“The linemen went out there and put on a show for me and gave me all the looks that I needed,” Riley said after the game. “At that point, I just did what I did.”
Riley was also voted MWC Offensive Player of the Week after compiling 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a 49-37 road win over Air Force. Riley had 19 carries for 171 yards and a career-high four touchdowns while also catching two passes for 84 yards, including a 75-yard screen pass TD.
Riley has 86 carries for 695 yards (8.1 yards per attempt, second-best nationally) and six touchdowns this season. He has topped the 100-yard mark four times for the Broncos, who travel to Nevada (1-6, 0-3) on Friday.
“Really it’s just staying consistent, making sure I keep my (mind) straight and my physical body straight,” Riley said of the success. “At that point, I just have to keep doing what I’m doing because I can’t afford to take no weeks off. Because if I take that week off, then I’m going to be down on the depth chart and I’m trying to make sure that I’m at peak performance every game.”
Riley is the only player in the MWC to surpass the 200-yard rushing mark in 2025.
Riley, Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado and UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea have all captured two MWC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season. Riley, Ashton Jeanty (2024) and Jeremy McNichols (2016) are the only Boise State running backs to be named MWC Offensive Player of the Week multiple times in the same season.
Two other Broncos have received MWC weekly awards this year.
Fellow running back Sire Gaines was named MWC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Eastern Washington. Gaines had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 51-14 victory over the Eagles.
Sophomore linebacker Boen Phelps earned MWC Defensive Player of the Week honors after notching six total tackles and a pick-six in a 47-14 win over Appalachian State.