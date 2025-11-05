Boise State running back to enter transfer portal
Boise State junior running back Breezy Dubar will enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season, On3 reported on Wednesday.
Dubar confirmed the news on X.
“God’s plan in the end,” Dubar wrote. “Thank you Jesus.”
Dubar is the first Boise State player to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal during the upcoming winter cycle.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Dubar missed most of fall camp due to injury and found himself buried on the running back depth chart behind Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod.
Dubar has played in two games for the Broncos (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) this season, recording two carries for 10 yards against UNLV and one carry for two yards in a road win over Nevada.
A four-star recruit coming out of Texas’ Anna High School, Dubar signed with Boise State over offers from Colorado, Utah and numerous others.
Dubar had a strong true freshman season for the Broncos with 62 carries for 335 yards and two touchdowns. He dealt with injuries for most of last year and finished with 25 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns as Boise State went 12-2 overall, won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Back in October, the NCAA Administrative Committee voted to approve a new 15-day winter transfer portal window that will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16. The spring transfer window was removed by the committee.
The CFP semifinals for the 2025-26 season will be held Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
Earlier this season, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said that he was thrilled to see the removal of the spring transfer portal window.
“First off, having one transfer portal window, huge win for college football,” Danielson said. “Period, end of story. Wherever it gets put … but just having one is a huge win for college football. Because then whenever that happens, you know who your team is.
“And for these young men, too. If they’re leaving, go. If you’re going to stay, make that decision, stay, be where your feet are, grow to be the best version of yourself. It’s going to help college football.”
Three Boise State starters entered the transfer portal during the 2025 spring window: defensive end Braxton Fely, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds and linebacker Andrew Simpson.
Fely opted to withdraw from the portal and stick with Boise State while Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon) and Simpson (North Carolina) found new homes.