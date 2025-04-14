Boise State’s matchup with Notre Dame to air exclusively on Peacock
For the second straight season, Boise State’s biggest non-conference game will be locked behind a paywall on Peacock.
The Broncos and Oregon met in Week 2 of the 2024 season in a Peacock-exclusive broadcast. The Ducks rallied back at Autzen Stadium for a 37-34 victory. Both teams went on to reach the College Football Playoff.
Boise State’s Oct. 4 matchup with Notre Dame will also be broadcast on Peacock, NBC announced over the weekend during the Irish’s Blue-Gold spring game. The kickoff time at Notre Dame Stadium will be announced at a later date.
As part of its TV deal with NBC, Notre Dame has played one Peacock-exclusive home game per year since 2021. The Irish’s other six 2025 home games will air live on NBC.
Notre Dame finished 14-2 last season and fell to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game. The Broncos are coming off a 12-2 season and their first CFP appearance in program history.
Boise State’s full 2025 schedule was released in February.
After opening the season at South Florida on Aug. 28, the Broncos will return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). Boise State also has non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame.
To begin their final Mountain West Conference season, the Broncos will travel to Air Force on Sept. 20. Boise State’s MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 29).
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in 2025.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024. Boise State will be going a three-peat in its final MWC season.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is the Broncos’ complete 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida
Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 11 - New Mexico
Oct. 18 - UNLV
Oct. 25 - at Nevada
Nov. 1 - Fresno State
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State
Nov. 22 - Colorado State
Nov. 29 - at Utah State