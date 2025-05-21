Boise State’s projected offensive starters for 2025 season
Boise State reached new heights during the 2024 season by winning a second straight Mountain West Conference title and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
As the Broncos prepare to enter their final MWC season, several key players on both sides of the ball must be replaced.
Here is a look at Boise State’s projected starting lineup on offense heading into the summer.
Projected starting offense
Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt
Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley
Quarterback: Maddux Madsen, junior
Madsen started all 14 games last season, completing 247 of 396 passes for 3,018 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. The all-MWC honorable mention recipient also ran for five TDs.
Running back: Sire Gaines, freshman
The heir apparent to Ashton Jeanty, Gaines ran for 110 yards in his first college game before suffering a season-ending injury. Gaines didn’t participate in spring practice but is expected to be ready for fall camp.
Wide receiver: Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior
Caples mostly played slot receiver last year and caught 38 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to be Madsen’s top target this season.
Wide receiver: Cam Bates, sophomore
Bates had nine receptions for 67 yards as a freshman and was a spring practice standout. He adds a deep threat to Boise State’s offense.
Wide receiver: Chris Marshall, junior
A former five-star prospect, Marshall battled injuries last season and finished with just three catches for 13 yards. The Broncos need Marshall, Austin Bolt or Chase Penry to step up and make plays.
Tight end: Matt Lauter, senior
Lauter had 47 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago en route to first-team all-MWC honors. He could lead the Broncos in receiving as a senior.
Left tackle: Kage Casey, junior
A potential early selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Casey projects to be one of the top offensive linemen in the West. He has 28 career starts and was an All-American as a sophomore.
Left guard: Zach Holmes, senior
Holmes made eight starts at center last season in place of Mason Randolph. Holmes and Jake Steele are the top two candidates to replace Ben Dooley.
Center: Mason Randolph, senior
A starter since his freshman year, Randolph has battled injuries throughout his college career. He is finally healthy entering his last season with the Broncos.
Right guard: Roger Carreon, junior
Carreon missed eight games due to injury last year but returned for the stretch run. He is a potential NFL prospect at guard.
Right tackle: Hall Schmidt, junior
Schmidt made 12 starts at right tackle during an up-and-down sophomore season. The Broncos need Schmidt to be more consistent this year.