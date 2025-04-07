Boise State’s receivers among spring practice standouts
With starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, slot receiver Latrell Caples and star tight end Matt Lauter all returning, Boise State’s passing game is set up to take a step forward in 2025.
But the Broncos must find replacements for departed starters Cam Camper (NFL Draft) and Prince Strachan (transferred to USC). Camper led Boise State a season ago with 58 catches for 903 yards and four touchdowns while Strachan caught 25 passes for 304 yards one TD.
Sophomore Cam Bates and seniors Austin Bolt and Chris Marshall are three returning receivers who could play their way starting roles.
Bates had nine catches for 67 yards last season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
“Cam Bates has had a phenomenal spring so far,” Broncos offensive coordinator Nate Potter said. “Every day he’s making plays. And it’s the little things that probably don’t stand out to most people that he’s doing as well.
“He’s blocking at a high level, he’s contributing on special teams at a high level. And when you do those things, you’re kind of seeing those big plays happen. Just the person he is, being around him … he’s just a phenomenal person. It’s fun to see him grow, and that confidence grow with him.”
During Saturday’s closed scrimmage, Bolt was the breakout performer among the wide receivers.
Bolt, who is entering his sixth season with the Broncos, has 22 career catches for 371 yards six touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bolt is a top candidate to replace Camper at Z receiver.
“I think Austin Bolt did a really good job today,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the scrimmage. “He had a couple big-time catches.”
Marshall was a five-star prep recruit who joined Boise State last offseason after stops at Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Kilgore College. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Marshall finished his injury-riddled junior season with three catches for 13 yards but has performed well during the first half of spring practice.
“He’s been making plays,” Potter said of Marshall, who did not participate in the scrimmage. “He’s been consistent. He’s been growing on the field. He’s been bringing great energy. I think we’re really excited with where he’s at right now in spring, and what he brings to this offense. He has that big-play potential, I think we all know that, and he’s showing it.”
While Marshall is a big-play threat, Caples brings a steadying presence to the wide receiver room.
The versatile Caples notched 38 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season.
“He does so much — not just making big plays — but we can move him, he can play multiple spots,” Potter said. “He’s a very smart football player. He’s a very willing blocker. He does so much for our team beyond making plays. I think with where we left off, I’m just expecting him to build on that going into next season.”