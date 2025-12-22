Boise State’s Spencer Danielson breaks down transfer portal strategy

While many college football programs continue to skirt the transfer portal rules, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson remains committed to doing things the right way.

During last week’s season wrap-up press conference, Danielson said the Broncos will not contact a player until the new 15-day winter transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2.

“There are universities that are cutting deals, making deals with players that are not in the portal yet prior to that time,” Danielson said. “We will not do that. We will do things the right way. And whenever the rules change, we will always pivot with the rules, but we’re going to do things the right way.

“Now, if someone on social media says ‘Hey, I’m going to transfer,’ we are going to log that to know ‘Hey, blank player is leaving, let’s look at some film and see.’ But we are going to have zero communication with that young man until he is in the portal. … But we have an idea of some of the guys that are out there via social media and some of these conversations. So when the portal opens up on January 2 and we can have communication, things will happen very, very fast.”

Danielson said the Broncos will use the transfer portal to fill in some gaps on the roster.

“We’re going to really look at it holistically, and we’ve got some spots left,” Danielson said. “We did a really good job signing a great freshman class … and we’ve got a few spots left that we’ll be looking at the transfer portal for. And we’re going to be looking for guys that — I’m not going to speak to specific positions — but we’re going to look to see what is a great fit for us on and off the field.

When the portal opens next month, Danielson said the first step is getting players on campus as quickly as possible.

“I have to be around them, our staff has to be around them, because I cannot miss on bringing in the right kids,” Danielson said. “And there’s going to be film to show football-wise ‘OK, this is a really good football player.’ But they’re in the portal for a reason, and I’ve got to make sure we find the right kids that fit this place.”

Six Boise State players have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive lineman