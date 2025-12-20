Boise State safety considering NFL Draft, return to college

One of Boise State’s best defensive players has a decision to make.

Earlier this week, head coach Spencer Danielson confirmed that junior safety Ty Benefield has submitted paperwork to the NFL’s College Advisory Committee. The CAC provides draft grades and advice to aspiring NFL prospects.

The deadline to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft is Jan. 14.

“It’s not a question of if he would be drafted, it’s kind of a question of when,” Danielson said. “Him and his family are going to go through it, pray through it and we’re going to go through that process over the next few weeks. And I’ve told him that whatever is best for him and what he feels he wants to do in his heart, I will absolutely support him. There’s pros and cons to both ways, coming back to Boise State, declaring for the NFL.

“He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal young man. And he’s done an amazing job this season, an amazing job in his time here. We walked through a lot of information of what are some of those pros and cons. He’s going to take the next few weeks to decide what that (decision) is.”

A first-team all-Mountain West selection, Benefield started all 14 games as a junior and led the Broncos with 105 total tackles. He also notched three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and was named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Mountain West championship game.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Benefield also started every game last season as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Benefield has one year of college eligibility remaining. If he decides to skip the 2026 NFL Draft, Benefield would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal market.

“Ty Benefield, who is one of the best football players in the country, has everybody probably trying to either get him to leave Boise State, (or) it’s NFL,” Danielson said. “I do believe that Ty and his family know through how he’s been able to develop here, how he’s been able to play, the amount of NFL attention he has right now … he knows he can accomplish all his dreams right here. If he decides to not go to the NFL, I believe that we would absolutely have a really good shot to keep him here because he knows the best thing for his long-term future is being here.”