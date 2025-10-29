Boise State, San Diego State remain on top of Week 10 Mountain West football power rankings
Boise State (6-2, 4-0) and San Diego State (6-1, 3-0) have separated themselves from the pack atop the Mountain West standings.
The two teams will meet on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Snapdragon Stadium in a game that could determine home-field advantage for the MWC championship game.
Here is the Week 10 edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 24-3 road victory over Nevada
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 6-2, 4-0
Analysis: The Broncos created five takeaways and did just enough on offense to secure a road victory over Nevada.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
2. San Diego State
Last result: 23-0 road win over Fresno State
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 6-1, 3-0
Analysis: San Diego State’s elite defense recorded its third shutout of the season at Fresno State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. UNLV
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 6-1, 2-1
Analysis: After allowing a combined 104 points in their last two games, the Rebels got a bye week to sort out their defensive issues.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
4. Hawaii
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 6-2, 3-1
Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors head to the Bay Area on a three-game winning streak.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
5. New Mexico
Last result: 33-14 home victory over Utah State
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 5-3, 2-2
Analysis: The Lobos held a potent Utah State offense in check to pick up their second straight win.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
6. Fresno State
Last result: 23-0 home loss to San Diego State
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 5-3, 2-2
Analysis: A quarterback change from E.J. Warner to Carson Conklin didn’t provide the offensive spark that head Matt Entz was hoping for against San Diego State.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
7. Utah State
Last result: 33-14 road loss to New Mexico
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 4-4, 2-2
Analysis: Following a bye week, the Aggies will be back at home where they are a perfect 4-0 on the season.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Nevada, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. Air Force
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 2-5, 1-4
Analysis: Just like UNLV, Air Force needed a bye week to get its defense fixed.
Up next: Saturday vs. Army, 10 a.m. (CBS)
9. Wyoming
Last result: 28-0 home win over Colorado State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 4-4, 2-2
Analysis: Life is about to get much tougher for the Cowboys with upcoming road trips to San Diego State, Fresno State and Hawaii.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
10. San Jose State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 2-5, 1-2
Analysis: The Spartans are much better than their record suggests, but close losses have doomed head coach Ken Niumatalolo’s team this season.
Up next: Saturday vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
11. Colorado State
Last result: 28-0 road loss to Wyoming
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-6, 1-3
Analysis: There was no dead cat bounce for Colorado State against Wyoming after firing head coach Jay Norvell.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
12. Nevada
Last result: 24-3 home loss to Boise State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-7, 0-4
Analysis: Nevada enters a bye week on a six-game losing streak.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 8 at Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)