Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State, San Diego State remain on top of Week 10 Mountain West football power rankings

Broncos, Aztecs to meet on Nov. 15

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State's Dylan Riley
Boise State's Dylan Riley / Boise State Athletics
In this story:

Boise State (6-2, 4-0) and San Diego State (6-1, 3-0) have separated themselves from the pack atop the Mountain West standings. 

The two teams will meet on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Snapdragon Stadium in a game that could determine home-field advantage for the MWC championship game. 

Here is the Week 10 edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 24-3 road victory over Nevada 

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 6-2, 4-0

Analysis: The Broncos created five takeaways and did just enough on offense to secure a road victory over Nevada. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 23-0 road win over Fresno State

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 6-1, 3-0

Analysis: San Diego State’s elite defense recorded its third shutout of the season at Fresno State. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. UNLV

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 6-1, 2-1

Analysis: After allowing a combined 104 points in their last two games, the Rebels got a bye week to sort out their defensive issues. 

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. Hawaii

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 6-2, 3-1

Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors head to the Bay Area on a three-game winning streak. 

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. New Mexico 

Last result: 33-14 home victory over Utah State

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 5-3, 2-2

Analysis: The Lobos held a potent Utah State offense in check to pick up their second straight win. 

Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. Fresno State

Last result: 23-0 home loss to San Diego State 

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 5-3, 2-2

Analysis: A quarterback change from E.J. Warner to Carson Conklin didn’t provide the offensive spark that head Matt Entz was hoping for against San Diego State. 

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

7. Utah State

Last result: 33-14 road loss to New Mexico 

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 4-4, 2-2

Analysis: Following a bye week, the Aggies will be back at home where they are a perfect 4-0 on the season. 

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Nevada, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Air Force 

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 2-5, 1-4

Analysis: Just like UNLV, Air Force needed a bye week to get its defense fixed. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Army, 10 a.m. (CBS)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 28-0 home win over Colorado State

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 4-4, 2-2

Analysis: Life is about to get much tougher for the Cowboys with upcoming road trips to San Diego State, Fresno State and Hawaii. 

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) 

10. San Jose State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 2-5, 1-2

Analysis: The Spartans are much better than their record suggests, but close losses have doomed head coach Ken Niumatalolo’s team this season. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

11. Colorado State

Last result: 28-0 road loss to Wyoming 

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-6, 1-3

Analysis: There was no dead cat bounce for Colorado State against Wyoming after firing head coach Jay Norvell.

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

12. Nevada

Last result: 24-3 home loss to Boise State

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-7, 0-4

Analysis: Nevada enters a bye week on a six-game losing streak. 

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 8 at Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football