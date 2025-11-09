Boise State, San Diego State unranked in Week 12 AP poll entering critical matchup
Neither Boise State nor San Diego State received much support in the Week 12 AP poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) were idle over the weekend while the Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) had their six-game winning streak snapped by Hawaii (7-3, 4-2). The Warriors hammered visiting San Diego State late Saturday night, 38-6.
The Aztecs, who earned five votes in the Week 12 AP poll, will look to bounce back against the Broncos and take control of the MWC race at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, received zero votes for the third straight week. The Broncos suffered a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State in their last outing.
UNLV (7-2, 3-2) earned two votes after thumping Colorado State (2-7, 1-4) on the road, 42-10. The Rebels had lost two straight games following a 6-0 start.
Two Group of five teams cracked the top 25 in the Week 12 AP poll: No. 24 James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference and No. 25 South Florida of the American Conference.
Fellow American members Tulane (83 votes), North Texas (55) and Memphis (one) also received votes. The Tigers were ranked No. 22 in last week’s poll but fell out after suffering a 38-32 home loss to Tulane.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas Tech, Notre Dame and Texas.
Here is the full Week 12 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (55, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (6, Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (4, SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Ole Miss (SEC)
7. Oregon (Big Ten)
8. Texas Tech (Big 12)
9. Notre Dame (Independent)
10. Texas (SEC)
11. Oklahoma (SEC)
12. BYU (Big 12)
13. Vanderbilt (SEC)
14. Georgia Tech (ACC)
15. Utah (Big 12)
16. Miami (ACC)
17. USC (Big Ten)
18. Michigan (Big Ten)
19. Louisville (ACC)
20. Virginia (ACC)
21. Tennessee (SEC)
22. Cincinnati (Big 12)
23. Pittsburg (ACC)
24. James Madison (Sun Belt)
25. South Florida (American)
Dropped out: No. 19, Missouri (SEC), No. 22 Memphis (American), No. 24 Washington (Big Ten)
Others receiving votes: Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona State 7, San Diego State 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.