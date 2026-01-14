Boise State secures another transfer portal defensive back
Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson have four starters to replace in the secondary.
With several openings in the back end, the Broncos signed their fourth transfer portal defensive back on Tuesday in safety Roman Tillmon from South Dakota.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Tillmon was a productive player for the Coyotes as a sophomore, recording 93 total tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Tillmon, a three-star transfer portal prospect, was rated the No. 66 safety in the portal by 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Charlotte, Colorado State, Hawaii and Toledo, among others.
The Broncos will have a new-look secondary next season as starting cornerbacks Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy and safety Zion Washington are all out of eligibility. Ty Benefield — the Broncos’ other starting safety and the team’s leading tackler last year — transferred to LSU.
Jaden Mickey, a former four-star high school prospect and senior-to-be, is a returning starter for Boise State at nickelback. Mickey tallied 38 total tackles, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a sack during his junior season.
Tillmon is Boise State’s fourth transfer portal addition in the secondary, joining cornerbacks Cam Jamerson (TCU) and JeRico Washington Jr. (Kennesaw State) and safety Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame).
Here are Boise State’s 11 transfer portal commitments this cycle.
Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)
Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)
Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)
Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)
Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)
Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)
Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)
Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)
Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)
Roman Tillmon, sophomore, safety (South Dakota)
JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)
Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.
Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback
Greg Ard, freshman, running back
Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back
Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)
Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)
Breezy Dubar, junior, running back
Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line
Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line
Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)
Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker
Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)
Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line
Roland Podesta, freshman, punter
Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker
Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)
JJ Talo, junior, offensive line
Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back
Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob