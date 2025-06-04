Boise State secures three class of 2026 commitments
A trio of class of 2026 high school prospects announced their commitment to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday.
Athlete Jacob Arbuckle II and offensive linemen Kole Cronin and Hakeim Smalls all verbally committed to the Broncos.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Arbuckle II is a two-way standout for California’s Tahquitz High School at wide receiver and defensive back. He holds a personal record of 10.55 seconds in the 100 meters.
“Let’s rock!,” Arbuckle II posted on X.
Arbuckle II committed to the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico and others. He is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 121 overall class of 2026 recruit in California.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Cronin is also a two-way player for Reno, Nevada’s Bishop Manogue High School at offensive tackle and defensive end.
“I’m incredibly excited to announce that I have committed to play football at Boise State University!,” Cronin wrote on X. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join such an amazing program. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their unwavering support in helping me get to where I am today! Can't wait to see what the future holds in Boise! Go Broncos!”
Cronin is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 7 overall recruit in Nevada. His numerous list of suitors includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan State and Oregon State.
As a junior, Cronin helped lead Bishop Manogue to a 10-3 overall record and the Class 5A Division II North title.
Last but not least is Smalls, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound road grader from Washington’s Archbishop Murphy High School.
Smalls posted a heartfelt message on X to his family, friends, coaches and supporters for helping him become a Division I prospect.
“This opportunity isn’t just mine, it belongs to everyone who helped me get here,” Smalls wrote. “Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and standing with me.”
Another three-star prospect, Smalls chose the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV and numerous others. He is rated the No. 21 class of 2026 prospect in Washington by 247Sports.
With Tuesday’s additions, Boise State is up to No. 51 in the 247Sports team rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 10 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)