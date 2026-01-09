Boise State secures two more transfer portal pickups

Boise State picked up two more transfer portal commitments on Thursday.

Running back Harry Stewart III and cornerback JeRico Washington Jr. both announced their commitments to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Stewart III battled injuries last season as a redshirt freshman and finished with 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 29 yards. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star prospect coming out of Texas’ Frisco Centennial High School, Stewart III signed with Kansas over reported offers from BYU, Baylor, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Texas A&M and numerous others. He was rated the No. 91 overall prospect in Texas and the No. 47 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports.

Stewart III joins a crowded Boise State backfield that includes talented returnees Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Washington Jr. attended Georgia’s Westlake High School and spent his first three college seasons at Kennesaw State.

Washington Jr. was a second-team all-Conference USA selection as a redshirt freshman in 2024, recording 59 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He had 51 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles last season.

Washington Jr. will have two years of eligibility remaining. He could be in the mix for early playing time as starting cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby are both out of eligibility.

Boise State is now up to six transfer portal commits during the new one-time winter cycle.

Here are Boise State’s six transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive lineman (Central Washington)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)

Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver