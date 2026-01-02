Boise State specialist enters transfer portal on first day of new one-time, 15-day window

College football’s new one-time transfer portal window opened on Friday and will close on Jan. 16.

As of Friday afternoon, Boise State had no major surprise players enter their names into the portal.

The Broncos are losing backup freshman punter Roland Podesta, who announced that he has entered the portal on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Podesta redshirted in 2025 after losing out on a fall camp battle with Oscar Doyle for the starting job at punter.

Doyle, a transfer from Weber State, averaged 43.6 yards on 56 punts as a junior with a long of 59 yards. Doyle downed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Podesta, an Australian, was rated a three-star prospect coming out of ProKick Australia by 247Sports. He was the No. 7 kicking prospect for the class of 2025 and the No. 10 overall prospect from Australia.

Podesta is one of 16 Boise State players in the portal for the new 15-day, one-time cycle. Just one of the players — safety Ty Benefield — was a starter for the Broncos.

A first-team all-Mountain West selection in 2025, Benefield started all 14 games as a junior and led the team with 105 total tackles. He also tallied three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and was named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Mountain West championship game.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Benefield also started every game last year as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

During his season wrap-up press conference, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson called Benefield “one of the best football players in the country.”

“I do believe that Ty and his family know through how he’s been able to develop here, how he’s been able to play, the amount of NFL attention he has right now … he knows he can accomplish all his dreams right here,” Danielson said. “If he decides to not go to the NFL, I believe that we would absolutely have a really good shot to keep him here because he knows the best thing for his long-term future is being here.”

As of Friday afternoon, Benefield is rated the No. 29 overall player and the second-best safety in the portal by 247Sports. He is rated a 94 overall by 247Sports.

Here are the 16 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, senior, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, punter, Boise State

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, jr., defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., jr., wide receiver