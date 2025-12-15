Boise State specialist to enter transfer portal

Boise State backup kicker Jarrett Reeser will enter the transfer portal, the junior announced on Monday on X.

Reeser recorded 14 touchbacks as a kickoff specialist during the 2024 season but lost a preseason camp battle to transfer Colton Boomer. Reeser did not attempt a kick in 2025 as Boise State won a third consecutive Mountain West title and finished 9-5 overall.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity and the ability to play the game I love,” Reeser wrote on X. “Thank you to the coaches, players, staff and the entire Boise State community for the opportunity to wear the orange and blue. The lessons, relationships and memories I have gained here will stay with me for life.

“After careful consideration with my family and a lot of prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Boise State helped shape me both on and off the field and I am grateful for the brotherhood that made this experience so special. I am excited for the next chapter and what’s to come!”

Reeser attended Canyon High School in Southern California and spent time at Michigan State and San Diego State before joining the Broncos last season.

In the lead-up to the LA Bowl, linebacker Chase Martin and offensive tackle Hall Schmidt both announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Neither player was with the team during last weekend’s 38-10 loss to Washington.

Schmidt started 12 games at right tackle last year as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The junior battled various injuries over the last two seasons and lost a preseason camp battle with Daylon Metoyer for the starting spot at right tackle.

Schmidt was a three-star prospect coming out of Washington’s Gig Harbor High School. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Idaho, Montana, Montana State and Washington State, among others.

Martin primarily played special teams during his three seasons with the Broncos and finished with 19 total tackles.

A three-star prep prospect from Southern California’s Thousand Oaks High School, Martin joined the Broncos in 2023. He also held reported offers from Baylor, Fresno State, Washington State and UNLV, among others.

In November, junior running back Breezy Dubar and sophomore linebacker Clay Martineau announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The new 15-day winter transfer portal window will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16.