Boise State’s Spencer Danielson defends embattled quarterback after LA Bowl dud

Boise State experienced a multitude of issues in all three phases en route to a disappointing 9-5 overall record during the 2025 college football season.

Quarterback play was a glaring problem in each of the five losses as the Broncos scored a combined 38 points in double-digit defeats to South Florida, Notre Dame, Fresno State, San Diego State and Washington in last weekend’s LA Bowl.

Maddux Madsen started at quarterback in four of the five losses and went 55 of 103 (54 percent) passing for 487 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions. The junior didn’t finish two of the games — including the LA Bowl — due to injury.

Backup Max Cutforth performed a bit better in Boise State’s losses, completing 43 of 67 (64 percent) passes for 443 yards with two touchdowns and five picks.

Madsen tossed two ghastly interceptions in the first half of the LA Bowl and had a career-worst four picks at Notre Dame. In his five career appearances against Power Four teams, Madsen has two passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

After the Notre Dame game, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson launched a vigorous defense of his embattled quarterback.

“However a game goes, the first finger gets pointed at the head coach — as it should — and then usually people try to nitpick the starting quarterback,” Danielson said back in October. “I don’t care where you’re at, who you are, that’s football in general.

“Maddux Madsen is a warrior. I will go to war with Maddux Madsen any day of the week. There’s not a quarterback in the country that I would like to be the quarterback of our team (more) than Maddux Madsen. Period, end of story.”

The ultimate underdog, Madsen was rated the No. 31 overall prospect in Utah and the No. 106 quarterback prospect nationally in the 247Sports class of 2022 composite rankings. His only other scholarship offer coming out of American Fork High School was from New Mexico.

Madsen made one start as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and beat out highly-touted transfer Malachi Nelson for the starting job last season. The Broncos went on to finish 12-2 overall and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

After missing the final three games of the 2025 regular season with an unspecified lower leg injury, Madsen returned for the Mountain West championship game and torched UNLV for four total touchdowns. The Broncos cruised to a 38-21 victory, claiming their third straight MWC title.

The good vibes faded quickly as Madsen finished the LA Bowl 7 of 16 passing for 51 yards with two picks. He watched the second half from the sideline with a boot on his right foot.

As the Broncos prepare to join the Pac-12 next summer, Danielson said he is content with a quarterback room featuring Madsen, Cutforth, walk-on Zeke Martinez and incoming freshmen Cash Herrera and Jackson Taylor.

“(Madsen) is our quarterback,” Danielson said after the LA Bowl. During the ABC telecast of the LA Bowl, announcer Dave Pasch said Danielson will be officiating Madsen’s wedding in March.

“I think the easy answer is always ‘Well, you should go to the portal.’ No. I believe in our quarterbacks. I believe in Maddux, I believe in Max Cutforth.”