Boise State’s Spencer Danielson doubles down on defense of ‘winner’ Maddux Madsen

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson continued to back embattled starting quarterback Maddux Madsen during Wednesday’s season wrap-up press conference.

Madsen finished his junior season 176 of 302 passing (58 percent) for 2,334 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He missed the final three games of the regular season with a lower leg injury but returned for the Mountain West championship game, leading the Broncos (9-5) to a third straight title.

Madsen started at quarterback in four of Boise State’s five losses and went 55 of 103 (54 percent) passing for 487 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions. He didn’t finish two of the games — including the LA Bowl — due to injury.

In his five career appearances against Power Four teams, Madsen has two passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Here is what Danielson said about Madsen during Wednesday’s press conference.

On perceived favoritism of Madsen

“I love and adore Maddux Madsen as a young man and as a part of this program, and he is going to be family to me for life … but I always put team first, people always. That’s how I operate on every decision … and I think about it no different with our quarterbacks. Maddux Madsen is a competitor and Maddux Madsen is a winner. A week and a half ago he was wearing a crown on his head because he was the offensive player of the game in a Mountain West championship game where the field just got stormed. Let’s not forget some of those things.

“Does Maddux have growth and needs to grow? Absolutely. That room needs to grow, and I believe it’s going to, we’re excited for it to. We’re excited to compete in spring. So I’m by no means sitting here saying it’s perfect. We threw five interceptions in our bowl game, can’t happen. You can’t beat Meridian High School if you throw five interceptions in a game. Have to improve, have to grow, I’m very, very aware of that.

“I have the utmost respect for Maddux and I know, without a doubt, that he is a winner and we will win a lot of games with him. I also know that we need to grow and we need to compete. So I’m having tons of conversations with our staff, with people I respect, with Maddux, with our quarterbacks, on where we’re at and where we’re growing to, and that’s something I’m going to continue to work through. But I do have the utmost respect for Maddux not just because I love him and care about him — which I do — but I’ve got respect for him as a winner, too. I have respect for him as a competitor, too.”

On ways Madsen, quarterback room must improve

“First off, we’ve got to make sure he can stay healthy. That’s easier said than done because when Maddux is healthy and plays … he hasn’t played a full game and lost to a conference opponent in his time. There’s something to that … and then just continuing to make good decisions with the football.

“A year ago, we were more successful offensively. Obviously you had Ashton (Jeanty), but I think our running backs did a really good job this year. The three stats that I look at offensively that if we grow these we will be much better are: (one), the turnovers were much higher than they were a year ago. (Two), the penalties were much higher than a year ago. And (three), the sacks. … If we can deplete those numbers, we’re going to be much more successful offensively.

“Does Maddux have a part of that? He absolutely does. Does (backup Max Cutforth) have a part of that? He absolutely does. Do our coaches? They absolutely do. But is it on one position? No. It’s on us holistically.”

