Boise State's Spencer Danielson frustrated with officiating in first half vs. Memphis

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson appeared to be frustrated with the officiating in the first half of Saturday’s non-conference game against Memphis.

Danielson had a long conversation with referee Chris Snead before heading to the locker room as the Broncos trailed the visiting Tigers 20-17 at halftime.

Danielson was asked about the discussion by USA Network sideline reporter Lauren Green.

“It’s never the refs’ fault; I just want to know what to tell our guys,” Danielson told Green. “We’ve had a lot of penalties called, got to clean it up.”

The Broncos were flagged seven times for 67 yards yards in the opening half. Three of the calls were for pass interference.

Danielson appeared to be particularly frustrated with the final PI call, which was thrown on nickelback Jaden Mickey late in the half. Mickey was the victim of two PI calls while JeRico Washington Jr. was also flagged for PI.

On Memphis’ final drive of the half, Danielson was also miffed when Snead’s crew picked up a flag on a potential holding call that would’ve negated a big run for Memphis quarterback Marcus Stokes.

The Tigers ran just 23 plays in the first half but gained 356 yards. Boise State ran 44 plays and gained 340 yards.

Stokes completed 6 of 9 passes for 246 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Stokes had completions of 37, 41, 68 and 87 yards in the opening half.

Stokes’ favorite target was tight end Hunter Tipton, who had four catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. Tipton got behind the defense for an 87-yard play-action pass TD in the first quarter.

“We’ve got to tighten our defense up,” Danielson said in his halftime interview. “We’ve given up way too many explosive plays, but I’m so proud of our offense for finding a way to capitalize. We’ve got to make sure we come out and get a top on defense (to start the second half).”

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen completed 13 of 22 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the opening half.

Dylan Riley paced the running game with 10 carries for 134 yards, including a 71-yard run that set up a Rasean Jones 19-yard touchdown. Sire Gaines added nine carries for 49 yards.

The Broncos scored two touchdowns in 90 seconds near the end of the first half but gave up a last-second field goal to trail 20-17 at the break.