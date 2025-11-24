Boise State’s Spencer Danielson gives injury update on starting quarterback, previews Utah State
Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is a “long shot” to play in Friday’s regular-season finale at Utah State, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday.
Madsen suffered an unspecified lower leg injury on Nov. 1 against Fresno State and has missed the last two games.
“He’s doing a great job in the training room, he’s getting much closer,” Danielson said. “But I still think it’s going to be tough for him to be able to play this weekend.”
The Broncos (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) will get back leading receiver Chris Marshall this week, Danielson said. Marshall hasn’t played since an Oct. 24 win at Nevada.
Starting left guard Jason Steele could also return against the Aggies (6-5, 4-3). Wide receiver Latrell Caples suffered an apparent head injury in Saturday’s win over Colorado State and is questionable this week.
“I feel confident Latrell is going to be able to play,” Danielson said.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference.
On Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall
“I think the world of Bronco Mendenhall. He’s been a guy that I’ve known for a while now, pick his brain on things. He’s a guy that does it the right way. He’s a guy who, I think, coaches to have an impact. I’ve seen him from afar for a long time, got to know him over the last couple of years, and he’s always done a really good job with the teams he’s coached, and obviously no different at Utah State. You watch this team in all three phases, they play very, very hard, and they’re really physical.”
On Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes
“When we got done with (the Colorado State) game — had media and some other stuff on Saturday — and went home, my wife, Raechel, was watching a couple games. We’re watching the Utah State/Fresno State game, and on a couple plays in the game she looks at me and says ‘That quarterback is so good!’ I’m like ‘Babe, you are 100 percent correct.’
“He’s an impressive player, man. Not only just in the plays he makes, Bryson Barnes is tough. He’ll take hits, and he’s just an absolute elite competitor. I think the world of Bryson Barnes. … He’s probably going to be the Offensive Player of the Year in our conference, and he’s absolutely deserving of that.”
On Utah State’s home success
“They are undefeated at home, they’ve played extremely well at home. Obviously they had a big-time road win at Fresno State, played them really well. We know the atmosphere is going to be really good … and we know their fan base is big-time as well and they’re going to pack that place out. So we know there are some things we have to deal with with the environment, and they play really well at home.”
On strong performance against Colorado State
“The (two) biggest stats you look at in games is the explosive play battle and the turnover battle. We had 15 explosive plays on offense, we gave up five on defense, that’s a win for the Broncos. Then when you look at the turnover margin, we were plus-two. We took the ball away four times — obviously turned it over twice, which we need to continue to work on and grow in — but whenever you win those two stats, it’s a huge win for our team.”