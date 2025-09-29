Boise State’s Spencer Danielson gives update on Jaden Mickey
Boise State nickelback Jaden Mickey is in concussion protocol after taking a scary hit during Saturday’s victory over Appalachian State, head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday.
Mickey, who spent three seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Boise State last offseason, sustained the injury on special teams late in the third quarter. Mickey was taken off the field on a stretcher and brought to the hospital, where he was released late Saturday night.
Danielson said Mickey is day-to-day entering the Broncos’ (3-1) non-conference matchup at No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
“He’s doing much better,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “I saw him after he was released from the hospital on Saturday night, I was able to get some time with him. He was doing much better.
“Still day-to-day in regards to if he’s going to be able to play this game or not, and we’ll walk that path accordingly. … As a (Notre Dame alum), he’s fired up to be able to go play this game. But I had a conversation with him and his dad the night after like ‘We are going to protect you.’ … So if that means he doesn’t play, that means he doesn’t play.”
Danielson said Mickey was repeating Bible verse Philippians 4:13 — I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me — as he was being attended to on the field by Boise State trainers.
“I was telling him (that he was saying) this, and he started crying because he said ‘My dad told me that every night before I went to sleep,’” Danielson said. “And once again, this is a young man that — obviously an alum of Notre Dame — but he’s lost his mom, he’s been through a lot. And seeing him come back from that injury … he’s going through concussion protocol, but all tests and everything are negative for everything else, thank you Jesus for that.”
Danielson said Mickey will travel to Notre Dame regardless of his availability for Saturday’s game.
Mickey, a former four-star prep prospect coming out of Southern California’s Corona Centennial High School, recorded 41 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in three seasons with the Irish. He played in three games for Notre Dame last fall before opting to redshirt and enter the transfer portal.
According to 247Sports, Mickey was the No. 557 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 72 cornerback. He was awarded three stars by 247Sports.
Mickey had a breakout performance against Eastern Washington, tallying seven total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 51-14 victory. The nickelback has nine total tackles on the season.