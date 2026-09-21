Spencer Danielson makes bold claim about Western Michigan's controversial loss to Michigan

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos accomplished the team’s primary goal last week against South Dakota: secure the victory.

But Danielson also preaches process over outcome, and the coach was not happy with Boise State’s process throughout the 38-24 win.

“Obviously our process has to be better because we have to play better, and that starts with me,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Had really good conversations this weekend followed up by a really good staff meeting this morning just on ‘Hey, these are some things in our process that we saw last week that directly correlates to not playing our best.’ We’ve got to have our fastball week in and week out … but we didn’t have our fastball the way we needed to on Saturday.”

Boise State (2-1) will wrap up non-conference play this weekend with a road game against reigning MAC champion Western Michigan (2-1).

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s Monday press conference.

On surrendering too many explosive plays

“We’ve got to find a way to eliminate explosive plays; we’re giving up way too many. I think everybody in the country is aware of that. But now, it’s our job to go to work and fix it. … Communication, eye control. There’s schematic stuff we’re looking at to put them in the best situations. Because other than that, there’s some good things we’re doing on defense. But that’s obviously a monster one when you’re giving up the explosive plays. So we’ve got to tighten that up.

“We have more than enough in regards to players and staff. We have to execute at a higher level and we have to put our players in really good situations.”

On Maddux Madsen’s clean season

“I thought Maddux did some really good things on Saturday. He has yet to throw an interception, which is a huge deal for our whole team. That’s playing together. There’s still some throws in that game that he has to make, and he knows (that). And we’ve got to be better in our play-action and our pass game to be more effective.”

On Western Michigan

“Last year, one of the best teams in the country, won their conference. And them being able to keep their team together in this age of the portal where they had a group of guys that said ‘No, we’re coming back. We want this season to be the most special season we’ve had.’ That’s awesome, man. I tip my hat to (head coach Lance Taylor), tip my hat to his players, tip my hat to their staff, because that’s what we want to continue to do here, right? … His team plays hard, they play physical, they play tough, and that’s in all three phases.”

On controversial Michigan ending

“I saw a little bit of what happened with the Michigan-Western Michigan game early on. When I went back and studied this, unbelievable. I mean, they’re an undefeated football team. Period, end of story. I don’t care about all the stuff they can and can’t (say), but you watch that game, they absolutely beat Michigan, at Michigan. And that’s not hype, that is what happened.”