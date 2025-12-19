Boise State’s Spencer Danielson speaks about star left tackle’s LA Bowl opt-out

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson elaborated on his decision to not have offensive tackle Kage Casey travel with the team for last week’s LA Bowl.

Casey, the Broncos’ top NFL prospect, decided to opt out of the LA Bowl to focus on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here is everything Danielson said about Casey during Thursday’s season wrap-up press conference.

On Casey’s opt-out timeline

“Kage came and talked to me on Sunday and then we finished our conversation on Monday. He said he feels like he’s done playing, wants to opt out and focus on his NFL development and NFL training, and he loves this team. And I said ‘Kage, let me think about it to see … I just don’t want any distractions.’ Because we only had two practices left prior to (the LA Bowl), it was such a quick turnaround.

“Then I came back and said ‘Hey Kage, I think the best thing is for you to just kind of stay away these next few days because I just want everything we do to focus on winning this game.’ … And that was our focus. No slight to Kage, no slight to who he is and what it is. He is a Bronco, the best is still to come for him in his life, and I had a great talk with him (this) Sunday.”

On Casey’s reaction, team reaction

“When me and Kage talked, he totally understood. He was like ‘No, coach, I get it. I totally understand. Obviously I’m going to miss my team, but I totally get it, and I’m going to be supporting them.’

“In regards to the team, I talked with them after practice and said ‘Hey guys, this is what’s going on with Kage. He’s not going to be here this week, he’s opted out to go focus on his NFL career.’ And I made sure that they know ‘Hey guys, that’s a decision I made. He loves you guys, he just doesn’t feel like he wants to play in that game.’ I left it at that. I told Kage the same, like ‘Hey man, guys might have certain feelings.’ I know everybody in this locker room loves and adores Kage. But there was a focus last week to finish what we started for our seniors.”

On opt-out policy

“I think it’s something that is going to be case by case. Going on nine years, we’ve never been through this prior to Kage. So it’s something that opened my eyes to something that I need to always be ready for. I’m going to be a lot more intentional prior to the season with some of our players that are draft-eligible kids on their thoughts, their plan and what it looks like. That’s something that I just need to do a better job with.

“I think the absolute world of Kage, and handled that situation a certain way, and I believe I handled it the right way. But I believe it’s going to be case by case (moving forward).”