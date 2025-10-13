Boise State’s Spencer Danielson speaks on firing of Penn State head coach James Franklin
Three FBS coaches were fired over the weekend: Oregon State’s Trent Bray, Penn State’s James Franklin and UAB’s Trent Dilfer.
Boise State faced the Beavers and Nittany Lions last year, defeating Oregon State to close the regular season followed by a College Football Playoff loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson spoke about the mid-season firings during his Monday press conference.
“This is what I always feel about college football: you know what you sign up for,” Danielson said. “And I tell people all the time that I get judged on what happens 12 nights a year. Tell me another profession where it’s like that. If you don’t want that, don’t get into college football. … At the end of the day, that’s what college football is. It’s a very transactional space. It’s not what have you done in your time, it’s what have you done now?
“I think highly of James Franklin. It was great getting to know him when we played them in the Fiesta Bowl. He’s had a lot of success. They’re what, the number three team in the nation (three) weeks ago? And yeah, they lost some game that obviously on paper they shouldn’t and all that and he gets fired. There’s inner workings to everything.”
Danielson noted that the firings are particularly hard on staff members and the players.
“My heart goes out to all the coaches (who get fired),” Danielson said. “Because regardless of the money — and everyone sees that, I get that — it’s hard to get fired and go through that, especially for the staff. I’ve been in situations where someone gets (fired), that’s hard for the staff and the players. So my heart goes out to those teams, and I pray God’s best for their lives and what they go to next.
“But that’s college football. It’s what have you done for me right now, and that’s where for us and our staff, it’s all about our process. Because if you look too much at college football and where it is and where it’s going to go and conferences and money, you can get lost. That’s where for me, I need to be my best for our team … today to put them in the best situation to win. I try not to focus on any of the outside stuff as much as I can. And I don’t want our staff to, and I don’t want our players to, either, especially in this space.
“It hurts my heart when guys lose their jobs and go through it, regardless of what they’re getting paid and all that. But, that is the reality of college football. We get judged on what happens 12 nights a year, and if you don’t want that, pick a different job.”