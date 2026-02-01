Boise State spring football preview: Broncos must replace NFL-bound left tackle

Coming off three straight Mountain West championships, Boise State football is about to enter a new era.

Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer. The rebuilt eight-team football conference aims to be an annual College Football Playoff participant with the five MWC schools, current members Oregon State and Washington State and fellow newcomer Texas State of the Sun Belt.

Boise State returns multiple impact players on both sides of the ball and expects to compete for a Pac-12 title in Year 1.

With spring football just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into the 2026 season.

We have already explored the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends and will now move on to the offensive line.

Offensive line

Just like the wide receiver room, the Broncos have multiple question marks along the offensive line.

Interior linemen Zach Holmes and Mason Randolph are both out of eligibility while starting left tackle Kage Casey, a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection, is off to the NFL Draft. Hall Schmidt, a former starter at right tackle, transferred to UCLA.

The Broncos do bring back three regular starters on the offensive line in seniors-to-be Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle) and junior left guard Jason Steele.

Carreon, an all-MWC honorable mention selection last season, has made 26 starts for the Broncos at right guard. Despite playing through multiple injuries, Carreon ranked third on the team as a junior with 885 offensive snaps logged.

“Roger is an absolute warrior,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Carreon. “He would give his all for this team.”

Metoyer struggled at times during his junior season but has started 15 games over the last two years. He allowed just one sack in 458 pass blocking opportunities.

Steele made three starts at center as a freshman and started nine games at left guard a season ago. His older brother, senior Jake Steele, saw action at guard and tackle last year.

Left tackle is the biggest question mark, and the Broncos enter spring practice with multiple options for Casey’s replacement.

Tyler Ethridge, a transfer from Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo, could slide into a starting role. Ethridge made 29 starts for the ThunderWolves and was a two-time all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pick.

Junior-to-be Kyle Cox started at left tackle in the LA Bowl and had a mixed performance. Redshirt freshman Jacob Tracy received rave reviews from the coaching staff last season.

Fellow transfer Zander Esty, a versatile lineman from Oregon State, may also challenge for playing time at center or guard.