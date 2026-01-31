Boise State spring football preview: Does Boise State have a future superstar at tight end?

Coming off three straight Mountain West championships, Boise State football is about to enter a new era.

Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer. The rebuilt eight-team football conference aims to be an annual College Football Playoff participant with the five MWC schools, current members Oregon State and Washington State and fellow newcomer Texas State of the Sun Belt.

Boise State returns multiple impact players on both sides of the ball and expects to compete for a Pac-12 title in Year 1.

With spring football just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into the 2026 season.

We have already taken a look at the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers and will now move on to the tight end room.

Tight ends

The Broncos regularly utilized multiple tight ends during the 2025 season with Matt Lauter, Matt Wagner and Luke Voorhees all seeing significant snaps.

Lauter and Voorhees are both out of eligibility, but Wagner is ready to take over as Boise State’s No. 1 tight end.





The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wagner had 24 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown last year as a sophomore. He was also an impact player the previous season as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff.

“He can be an incredible player,” Lauter said of Wagner during the 2025 season. “I saw it this last offseason. Last year he was a freshman, and I was like ‘Wagner’s a good player, he’s tall, he’s big.’ Then in the offseason he put on some weight and muscle, and I was like ‘Dang, this kid’s competing with me in the workout. He’s definitely got a high ceiling and it’s going to be cool when I move on to watch games and see him make plays.”

Added Danielson: “I tell people to watch our entire offense when he scores. They’re losing their mind because of how much they love Wags, because of the teammate he is, who he is and in those moments he was not going to be denied. He’s a team-first guy and Matt Wagner is not only a really good tight end for us, he’s going to be one of the better tight ends we’ve ever had.”

The Broncos also return sophomore-to-be Troy Grizzle, who caught a touchdown against New Mexico. Grizzle is a local product from Meridian’s Mountain View High School.

Boise State did not target any tight ends during the winter transfer portal period.