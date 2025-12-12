Boise State star left tackle opts out of LA Bowl, focusing on NFL Draft

Boise State junior left tackle Kage Casey will not play in the LA Bowl, head coach Spencer Danielson said during Friday’s press conference.

Casey, a three-time all-Mountain West selection, made the decision to opt out of the LA Bowl this week. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Casey will instead focus on preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I talked with Kage Casey, and he’s decided to not play in the game,” Danielson said on Friday. “So it’s something that me and him worked through. We love Kage, he’s a Bronco forever. But he prayed about it and felt like his time had come to an end and (he) is going to focus on the NFL.

“He’s a Bronco, I love Kage and wish him nothing but the best. But this week we’ve just been focusing on our guys and this team, and finishing what we’ve started.”

Kickoff between Boise State (9-4) and Washington (8-4) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

Casey closed his Boise State career with 41 consecutive starts at left tackle, including 13 this season. He was voted first-team all-MWC each of the past two years.

A three-star class of 2022 prospect coming out of Oregon’s Clackamas High School, Casey signed with Boise State over an offer from Oregon State. He was rated the No. 8 overall recruit in Oregon by 247Sports and the No. 100 national offensive tackle prospect.

Casey earned second-team All-America honors last year after paving the way for Ashton Jeanty’s record-breaking season. Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to a second-place Heisman Trophy finish.

With Jeanty and Casey leading the offense, Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The Broncos repeated as MWC champions in 2025.

Washington head coach Jeff Fisch said the Huskies will have no opt-outs for Saturday’s LA Bowl.

“I think everybody is playing,” Fisch said. “In terms of injuries, we’ve had no injuries that have occurred this week. … I think everybody should be good to go that could go. I mean, if they didn’t play against Oregon they are most likely (out).”

Earlier this week, two Boise State reserves — linebacker Chase Martin and offensive tackle Hall Schmidt — announced that they will enter the transfer portal next month. Neither will participate in the LA Bowl.

Back in November, junior running back Breezy Dubar and sophomore linebacker Clay Martineau announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.