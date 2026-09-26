Boise State star running back Sire Gaines out against Western Michigan

Boise State running back Sire Gaines will not be available for Saturday’s non-conference game against Western Michigan.

Gaines was limited in practice this week due to a wrist injury he sustained in last week’s 38-24 victory over South Dakota. Gaines, who was considered a game-time decision, went through pregame warmups and was held out in Kalamazoo.

Boise State released an official injury report two hours before Saturday’s game that listed Gaines as questionable and reserve linebacker Sam Brooks as out. Offensive guard Roger Carreon and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan received no injury designation and will start against Western Michigan.

Gaines suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the South Dakota Game. He finished the day with 17 carries for a season-high 102 yards and one touchdown.

Through three games in 2026, Gaines has 45 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught six passes for 58 yards and another score.

Dylan Riley is Boise State’s leading rusher with 62 carries for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaines appeared in all 14 games for the Broncos last season but was limited to just three games as a true freshman in 2024.

After compiling 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in his first career game against Georgia Southern, Gaines suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September 2024. He reaggravated the ankle during winter workouts and missed all of 2025 spring practice.

Despite the setback, Gaines stayed healthy through the 2025 season and finished with 161 carries for 811 yards and nine total touchdowns.

With Gaines sidelined, the Broncos will likely turn to a pair of Power Four transfer backs: Juelz Goff (Pittsburgh) and Harry Stewart III (Kansas).

Goff has three carries for 22 yards this fall while Stewart III has nine yards on two touches.

“Harry and JG both came here to play, are really good football players, really good running backs,” Danielson said. “Next man up, carry the flag. I’m sure Western Michigan is going to have some guys that don’t play. That’s our mentality. We brought you here to play. Your part of this is how you prepped since you’ve stepped foot on campus for this time. And, here we go.”

Brooks played in 11 games last season and recorded eight total tackles. Brooks has not appeared in a game this season.

Western Michigan listed six players as out on its official injury report, including starting safety Micah Davis. Davis has 15 total tackles and one pass breakup this year.

Star wide receiver Aveion Chenault is questionable to play.

Chenault is Western Michigan’s leading receiver with 13 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 35 yards.

Saturday’s non-conference showdown between College Football Playoff hopefuls Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) is airing nationally on ESPN2. The game kicked off at 1:36 p.m. Mountain time.