Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen will miss San Diego State game
Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen will not be available for Saturday’s Mountain West game at San Diego State, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday.
Madsen suffered an unspecified injury to his lower right leg during Boise State’s 30-7 home loss to Mountain West rival Fresno State on Nov. 1. The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) were idle last week ahead of their upcoming road trip to San Diego State (7-2, 4-1).
“Maddux is going to be out for a little bit, he’s going to miss this game,” Danielson said. “I do think he’s going to be back this season, which is really exciting. But he’s going to be out this week. He’s going to be an assistant coach for us this week as he fights to get healthy.”
After exiting the Fresno State game, Madsen headed to the locker room on a cart and emerged on crutches with a boot on his right leg.
“He’s rehabbing,” Danielson said of Madsen. “At this point, not something that we’ve got to get surgery on, which is awesome. Very thankful for that.
“We will get him back this season. I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but he’s out this week.”
Backup quarterback Max Cutforth took over for Madsen on the third series of the Fresno State game and was largely ineffective, completing 14 of 29 passes for 106 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and a lost fumble.
“We’re going to pour into Max,” Danielson said. “We believe in Max Cutforth, and we’re excited for him to take the reins and be QB1 going into this week.”
Madsen, a junior captain, has thrown for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Madsen helped lead Boise State to a 12-2 overall record last year and the program’s first College Football Playoff birth.
Cutforth is a redshirt sophomore from Nampa, Idaho’s Skyview High School. Cutforth joined the program as a walk-on in 2023 and earned a scholarship prior to the Fiesta Bowl.
Starting left guard Jason Steele is likely to miss the San Diego State game, Danielson said.
Steele also suffered an unspecified injury in the loss to Fresno State.
“Jason Steele is really going to be questionable this week,” Danielson said. “I don’t see Jason playing right now. He’s a warrior, we’ll see. It’s probably going to be day-to-day, but I don’t see him participating in this game. We will get him back this season, but I don’t see him coming back this game.”
Starting safety Zion Washington missed the last two games due to injury but will be available this week. Starting wide receiver Chris Marshall is also back after missing the Fresno State game due to suspension.