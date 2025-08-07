Boise State to face a ‘freak’ in opener at South Florida
Boise State is set to receive a stiff test in Week 1 against American Conference contender South Florida.
The Bulls are led by electric quarterback Byrum Brown, the owner of 12 program records entering his senior year. During the 2023 season, Brown and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU were the only FBS quarterbacks to compile 3,000 or more passing yards and 800 rushing yards.
Brown played in just five games last season due to injury but is fully healthy entering the Bulls’ Thursday, Aug. 28 matchup with Boise State at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.
Earlier this week, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic placed Brown at No. 42 on his annual college football Freaks List.
“Good news for the Bulls: their star quarterback looked better than ever this spring,” Feldman wrote. “The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior hit 22.5 miles per hour on the GPS this offseason. He squatted 600 pounds and benched 300.”
Feldman also quoted South Florida head coach Alex Golesh in the piece.
“He really is a freak athlete,” Golesh said of Brown.
Brown was sensational as a sophomore, completing 276 of 426 passes (65 percent) for 3,292 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 203 carries for 809 yards and 11 TDs.
Brown propelled the Bulls to a 7-6 overall record and a victory over Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl.
In September of last season, Brown suffered a leg injury against Tulane that sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Brown’s teammate, wide receiver Keshaun Singleton, checked in at No. 72 on Feldman’s list.
“A 6-3, 215-pound sophomore, Singleton has added about 30 pounds since arriving in Tampa from Georgia,” Feldman wrote. “He made a bunch of splashy plays in his first season, catching 26 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns, and should be an even bigger weapon with Brown back. Singleton, who has huge hands and wears XXXL-sized gloves, hit 22.4 miles per hour and squatted 535 pounds.
The only Mountain West player on Feldman’s 101-man Freaks List was Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, who came in at No. 54.
Gyllenborg was a second-team all-MWC selection last season despite playing in just six games. He recorded 30 catches for 425 yards and three TDs.
“The former high school basketball standout only played one season of football before coming to college, but he has the kind of athleticism at 6-5, 250 pounds that will intrigue NFL scouts,” Feldman wrote.