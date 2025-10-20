Boise State to honor Doug Martin during Nevada game
Former Boise State running back Doug Martin passed away on Saturday at the age of 36.
Martin played for the Broncos from 2007 to 2011 and amassed 3,414 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns on 617 carries.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said the team will honor Martin during Friday’s Mountain West road game at Nevada.
“We’re working through how to do that the right way … working through even a decal on our helmet,” Danielson said on Monday. “Obviously we’ve put some stuff out on social media.
“His family deserves that. He’s a part of this family forever.”
As a sophomore in 2009, Martin ran for 765 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Broncos finished 14-0 with a victory over TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Boise State ended the season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll.
Martin had 1,260 rushing yards and 14 total TDs as a junior and 1,299 rushing yards and 18 total TDs the following year. He was voted first-team all-conference after both seasons.
Nicknamed the Muscle Hamster, Martin was selected in the first round (No. 31 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is one of six first-round draft picks in Boise State history.
In seven NFL seasons, Martin ran for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns while catching 148 passes for 1,207 yards and two scores. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was voted First-Team All-Pro in 2015.
According to multiple reports, Martin died at a hospital in Oakland, California, while in police custody.
“I’m heartbroken for Doug Martin’s family,” Danielson said during his weekly press conference. “Talking with coach (Chris) Petersen for a while yesterday in our weekly Sunday get-together and just hearing more about Doug when he was here, the type of person he was, the type of teammate he was. I didn’t know that he even played a little defense as a freshman because of how talented of a football player he was from Stockton, California, St. Mary’s High School, and obviously went on to be an elite college football player, a first-round draft pick.
“I met him a couple of times and he was an unbelievable young man. I mean, he was 36 years old; I’m 36. Life comes at you, and I’m heartbroken for him and his family. Obviously our team is mourning that loss because he’s a part of this brotherhood. We’re hurting for him and his family.”