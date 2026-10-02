Boise State to celebrate legendary 2007 Fiesta Bowl team during Pac-12 opener

The 2007 Fiesta Bowl is widely considered among the greatest games in college football history.

In his first season as head coach, Chris Petersen guided Boise State to a 12-0 regular-season record and the program’s fifth straight WAC title. The Broncos were selected to play national power Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl, becoming the second team from outside the Bowl Championship Series (now the Group of Six) to play in a BCS bowl game.

Boise State famously edged Oklahoma in overtime, 43-42, on a walk-off Statue of Liberty two-point conversion run by running back Ian Johnson. The Broncos also completed a 50-yard hook-and-ladder during their tying touchdown drive late in regulation.

Boise State finished the 2006 college football season—the Fiesta Bowl was held on Jan. 1, 2007—as the only undefeated team in Division I.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the historic performance, Boise State will honor the 2007 Fiesta Bowl team during Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against Utah State. Kickoff between the Aggies (1-3, 0-0) and 22nd-ranked Broncos (3-1, 0-0) is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson graduated from high school in 2007.

“And I remember where I was watching the Fiesta Bowl,” Danielson, a San Diego native, said during Monday’s press conference. “Knew nothing about Boise, Idaho, whatsoever. But I think I was one of millions that watched that game and just fell in love with a team that was counted out, chip on their shoulder, undefeated, going against a renowned Oklahoma team, and found a way to win.

“And obviously coach (Petersen) to this day is a huge mentor of mine, we talk once a week. At Boise State—even for me—I stand on the shoulders of elite coaches, players that won when none of this was here. When this was a grass field and the locker room was maybe two showers … and I don’t ever want to take that for granted.”

Boise State has appeared in three more Fiesta Bowls since 2007 and owns a 3-1 record in the prestigious game. The Broncos left the WAC for the Mountain West in 2011 and captured seven MWC titles in 15 years before joining for the Pac-12 this summer.

“That’s why I think honoring that team that did so much—not only just for this football program, but for this state—(is important),” Danielson said. “When we talk about The Blue being the front porch of Idaho, it started there. It was obviously started way before that game, but that was the game that the nation, the world, was on the edge of their seat and saw ‘Oh, something’s different about that community.’ And I was one of those.”