Boise State to wear special helmets against Appalachian State
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has repeatedly stated that Bronco athletics are the “front porch of Idaho.”
During a Sept. 27 home game against Appalachian State, the Broncos will pay tribute to the Gem State by wearing special, hand-painted helmets designed by renowned helmet artist Armando Villarreal.
The left side of the helmet features the Idaho State Capitol with the Boise Foothills in the background. The back is a panoramic image of Albertsons Stadium. A charging bronco dominates the right side of the helmet.
Villarreal has created helmets for 12 college football teams since 2018, including BYU, Michigan, Tennessee and Utah.
The only FBS program in Idaho, Boise State has compiled 27 consecutive winning seasons — the longest active streak in the country. The Broncos finished 12-2 overall last season, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State holds a dominant 142-16 record at Albertsons Stadium since 2000. The Broncos have won 13 straight games on The Blue, including last Friday’s 51-14 victory over Eastern Washington.
After the game, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson praised the crowd support at Albertsons Stadium.
“Bronco Nation — which we all knew they would — showed up and showed out tonight,” Danielson said. “That atmosphere in that stadium was electric, and I know it will continue to build as we go through the season. So Bronco Nation, you are the absolute best fan base in the country. Thank you.
“You can’t get that same feel on your TV at home. It’s an amazing atmosphere for our team.”
The Broncos have five remaining games at Albertsons Stadium this season.
The matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 27 will be a white out.
Since joining the MWC in 2011, the Broncos have won six conference titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024. Boise State sold out all seven of its home games last year en route to a CFP berth.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here are Boise State’s remaining home games for the 2025 college football season:
Saturday, Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)