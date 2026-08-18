Boise State faces dangerous road test against College Football Playoff dark horse

Boise State’s stacked 2026 nonconference slate will come to a close in Week 4 with a road trip to Western Michigan.

Western Michigan shook off an 0-3 start last year to win 10 of its final 11 games and secure the program’s first MAC championship since 2016. Head coach Lance Taylor, star quarterback Broc Lowry and others are back for the Broncos, who have lofty expectations this season.

Western Michigan topped the MAC preseason coaches poll and is +400 to win a second straight championship. Western Michigan is +5000 to make the program’s first College Football appearance.

After opening the season with a road trip at No. 16 Michigan, Western Michigan has two manageable games against Monmouth and Rice heading into the Boise State showdown. If Lowry and company pull off the upset, the college football world will take notice.

Game 4: Boise State at Western Michigan

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Kickoff time: TBA

Location: Waldo Stadium | Kalamazoo, Michigan

TV/Streaming: TBA

Western Michigan offense preview

Western Michigan will be a run-first team in 2026 with star tailback Jalen Buckley leading the way. Buckley has two 1,000-yard seasons in his four years with the Broncos and enters his final college campaign with 505 career carries for 2,716 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Lowry is also a major threat in the running game. He had 203 carries for 963 yards and 14 touchdowns last season while throwing for 1,803 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

Western Michigan returns three starters along an offensive line that is expected to be one of the top blocking units in the Group of Six.

The wide receiver room is largely unproven and needs to take a step forward in 2026.

Western Michigan defense preview

Western Michigan largely won with defense last season, ranking 17th nationally in total defense (305.5 yards allowed per game) and ninth in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game) while tallying 43 sacks (tied for fourth in the country).

Several of the front four pieces have moved on, but first-year defensive coordinator Greer Martini wants to keep applying pressure. Western Michigan will be counting on returning senior DeJuan Echoles Jr. and North Carolina transfer Austin Alexander to anchor the pass rush unit.

Secondary play should be a strength for Western Michigan with three returning starters, including star corner Javarius Smith and safety Joshua Franklin.

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