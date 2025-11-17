Boise State’s top cornerback to have season-ending knee surgery
Boise State senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy will have season-ending knee surgery this week, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday.
McCoy leads the team with four interceptions, including two pick-sixes.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) host Colorado State (2-8, 1-5) at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday and close the regular season on Nov. 28 at Utah State (5-5, 3-3).
“A’Marion McCoy had a knee injury about six weeks ago and elected just to fight through it, battle through,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “I mean, he has to get his knee drained like twice a week because he’s battling.
“It got tweaked again in the game on Saturday, so he’s going to get surgery this week and A’Marion is going to be out for the season. It’s a hard moment because he loves this team and he has been absolutely battling, but at this point it got tweaked again and he can’t go out there and perform the way he knows he needs to and we need him to, so he’s going to get surgery and get it fixed.”
McCoy also started at cornerback last year, recording 60 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble as Boise State won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
In 10 games this season, McCoy logged 27 total tackles and three pass breakups to go along with his four interceptions.
“He’s going to do a really good job making sure he helps lead this team (from the sideline), because he’s been battling, man,” Danielson said. “I’m so proud of that kid. The amount of times he has to live in the training room … it’s because he loves this team. We’re going to miss him, but he’s going to do a really good job leading this team.”
Danielson also confirmed that starting quarterback Maddux Madsen will be out again this week. Max Cutforth will make his second career start at quarterback against the Rams.
“We believe in Max,” Danielson said. “He’s got to have a really good week of practice. He’s got to continue to grow and perform in practice; we put a premium on practice performance. But I believe in Max, and we’ve got to make sure we give him opportunities to attack more.”
Danielson said he is “hopeful” that leading receiver Chris Marshall and reserve cornerback Sherrod Smith will return this week. Danielson said backup defensive end Malakai Williams and starting left guard Jason Steele are questionable to play.
“I don’t see him being able to play, but he’s done a really good job focusing on his rehab,” Danielson said of Steele.
Smith, Demetrius Freeney and Franklyn Johnson Jr. are all in the mix to replace McCoy.