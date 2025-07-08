Boise State top-ranked Group of 5 team in preseason poll
Phil Steele doesn’t have a lot of faith in the Group of 5 heading into the 2025 college football season.
Steele ranked all 136 FBS teams in his annual preseason magazine, and the Power 4 and Notre Dame represent 56 of the top 57 teams in the longtime analyst’s poll. Two-time defending Mountain West champion Boise State is the outlier at No. 47.
The Broncos are coming off one of the best seasons in program history under head coach Spencer Danielson.
Boise State finished 12-2 overall in 2024 while capturing a second straight MWC title. The Broncos made their first College Football Playoff appearance and were knocked out by Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
Steele has the Nittany Lions ranked No. 1 in his preseason poll.
Here is Steele’s full preseason top 25:
1. Penn State
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Clemson
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Texas A&M
10. Florida
11. LSU
12. Michigan
13. Oregon
14. Miami
15. Arizona State
16. Indiana
17. Illinois
18. Baylor
19. Utah
20. Tennessee
21. USC
22. Ole Miss
23. SMU
24. Auburn
25. Texas Tech
Boise State and Notre Dame will face off on Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Among Group of 5 teams, Steele has Tulane (No. 58), South Florida (No. 59) and UTSA (No. 60) of the American Athletic Conference at the back end of the top 60. Steele has San Jose State (No. 77), UNLV (No. 79), Air Force (No. 83) and Hawaii (No. 89) as the biggest threats to Boise State in the MWC.
The Broncos are looking to win their seventh MWC title after securing trophies in 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)