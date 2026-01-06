Boise State’s top returning receiver enters transfer portal; all-conference safety transfers to LSU

Boise State’s offense took a hit on Tuesday with the loss of wide receiver Chris Marshall, who has entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Marshall caught 30 passes for 574 yards — ranking second on the team — with two touchdowns during his junior season for the Broncos. His 19.1 yards per reception led the team among players with seven or more catches.

Marshall was set to be the top target of quarterback Maddux Madsen next season with the Broncos losing Latrell Caples (51 catches, 617 yards, three touchdowns), Chase Penry (30 catches, 394 yards, one touchdown) and tight end Matt Lauter (37 catches, 330 yards, two touchdowns) to graduation. Ben Ford (21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns) could return for a sixth year.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Marshall was rated the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect and No. 3 wide receiver coming out of Texas’ Fort Bend Marshall High School. He initially signed with Texas A&M over numerous suitors.

Marshall appeared in six games as a true freshman for the Aggies before transferring to Ole Miss. He was dismissed from the team by then-head coach Lane Kiffin after one semester and transferred to Kilgore College for the 2023 season.

Talent was never the question for Marshall, who was rated the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country when he signed with Boise State in January 2024. Injuries limited Marshall to just three catches for 13 yards in four games during the 2024 season.

Marshall missed three games last year — one to suspension, two to injury — as the Broncos finished with a 9-5 overall record while capturing a third straight Mountain West title.

Later on Tuesday, former Boise State safety Ty Benefield announced his commitment to LSU and Kiffin, the team’s new head coach.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Benefield started every game for the Broncos over the last two seasons. He recorded 105 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to first-team all-MWC honors as a junior.

During his three years at Boise State, Benefield tallied 233 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Benefield is rated the No. 33 overall player and the No. 2 safety in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

The Broncos have received one commitment during the 2026 transfer portal cycle: linebacker Logan Brantley from Kansas.

Here are the 17 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

