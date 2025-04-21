Boise State Broncos secure commitment from Freshman All-American defensive back
Boise State’s secondary received a major boost on Monday with the addition of former Eastern Washington defensive back Derek Ganter Jr.
Ganter Jr. announced his commitment to the Broncos on X.
The 6-foot, 188-pound Ganter Jr. starred at safety for the Eagles last season, leading the team with 95 total tackles (3.5 for loss). He also recorded four pass breakups and a sack en route to FCS Football Central Freshman All-America honors.
Ganter Jr. ranked 52nd in FCS last season at 7.9 tackles per game.
The Eagles went 4-8 overall and finished with a 3-5 record in Big Sky Conference play.
Ganter Jr. attended Southern California’s Arcadia High School before enrolling at Eastern Washington. He redshirted during the 2023 season and blossomed into a standout safety as a redshirt freshman.
Ganter Jr., a second-team all-Big Sky selection last year, was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top freshman in FCS. Ganter Jr. finished eighth in the Jerry Rice Award voting.
Ganter Jr. is Boise State’s third transfer portal addition in the secondary. During the winter portal cycle, the Broncos added a pair of defensive backs: Demetrius Freeney (Arizona) and Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame).
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 25.
Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 12 transfer portal additions since the end of the 2024 season:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 18 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis