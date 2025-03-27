Boise State transfer portal tracker: Linebacker Andrew Simpson to enter portal
With spring football in full bore, Boise State’s roster continues to evolve.
Senior-to-be Andrew Simpson, a returning starter at linebacker, announced Thursday morning on X that he will be entering the transfer portal. The spring portal window opens on April 16.
“Boise State has changed my life forever and is a very special place,” Simpson wrote. “After many conversations with my family and my trust in the Lord, we have decided it’s best to enter the transfer portal to finish my fifth year of eligibility.”
A prep standout for Southern California power St. John Bosco High School, Simpson was a three-star prospect who signed with the Broncos over offers from Kansas, Oregon and San Diego State, among others.
Simpson started three games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 before taking off as a sophomore, earning second-team all-Mountain West Conference honors with 66 total tackles (16 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. Simpson missed time due to injury last season but still finished with 45 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
The 6-foot, 238-pound Simpson was slated to start at weakside linebacker opposite middle linebacker Marco Notarainni.
Notarainni ranked fourth on the team a season ago with 60 total tackles (7.5 for loss) en route to first-team all-MWC honors. Notarainni also had 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Junior Chase Martin and sophomore Clay Martineau are two likely candidates to replace Simpson in the starting lineup. Both players were special teams standouts last season as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos’ spring game is scheduled for April 19.
Here are Boise State’s 11 transfer portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are Boise State’s 13 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton