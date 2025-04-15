Boise State transfer portal tracker: Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds to enter portal
A third returning starter for Boise State has decided to enter the transfer portal during spring practice.
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, a Ray Guy Award semifinalist in 2023, announced Tuesday morning that he will be entering the transfer portal. Ferguson-Reynolds was Boise State’s starting punter the last three years and led the county in yards per punt as a sophomore at 49.7.
“After an unforgettable and incredible three-year journey with Boise State football, I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining,” Ferguson-Reynolds wrote on X. “Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and Bronco Nation for the unforgettable memories, support, and lessons that I will forever hold close to me. I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had with you since you all took me in and will forever cherish my time here at Boise State.”
The spring transfer portal window opens on Wednesday and closes on April 25. Returning starters Braxton Fely (defensive line) and Andrew Simpson (linebacker) are also portaling away from the Broncos.
Ferguson-Reynolds grew up playing Australian Rules Football in Australia before switching to gridiron football. He was rated the No. 10 overall punting prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Ferguson-Reynolds averaged 43.5 yards per punt last season with a net of 38.3 yards. He was voted Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after placing four punts inside the 20-yard line against Wyoming.
As a sophomore, Ferguson-Reynolds was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and received first-team all-MWC honors.
Boise State is down to two punters on its roster: junior Jarrett Reeser and freshman Roland Podesta.
Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 16 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Here are Boise State’s 11 portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)