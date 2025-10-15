Boise State, UNLV to meet in College Football Playoff elimination game
The winner of Saturday’s showdown between UNLV (6-0, 2-0) and Boise State (4-2, 2-0) will claim pole position in the race to host the 2025 Mountain West football championship game.
The game will also have College Football Playoff implications with the loser likely eliminated from CFP contention.
Boise State, which captured its second straight MWC title last season and reached the CFP for the first time in program history, is +1600 to make the playoff. UNLV is +1800 in the latest odds from FanDuel entering Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. Mountain time matchup at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos had dropped to +2500 in the CFP odds following last week’s 28-7 loss at Notre Dame. UNLV’s odds remained unchanged after securing a 51-48 come-from-behind victory over Air Force.
“They’ve played on the road, they’ve played in different time zones, they’ve been in battles,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Rebels on Monday. “Good teams find a way to win, and UNLV has. We know them coming to The Blue is one of the best teams we’ll see all year, and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Boise State is favored by 11.5 points in Saturday’s matchup.
The Broncos are -140 to capture a third consecutive MWC crown. UNLV is next in the FanDuel odds at +420, followed by San Diego State (+550), Hawaii (+1900), Fresno State (+2000), and Utah State (+2200).
The Aztecs (5-1, 2-0) have ripped off four straight wins and are tied atop the MWC standings with Boise State and UNLV. San Diego State has a bye this week and will travel to Fresno State (5-2, 2-1) next Saturday.
In the CFP betting odds, the American Conference remains in great shape to send its first team to the CFP since Cincinnati in 2021.
American members Memphis (+235), South Florida (+300), Tulane (+310), Navy (+920) and North Texas (+920) are all above Boise State and UNLV in the CFP odds.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Boise State and UNLV are the only MWC teams with CFP odds listed by FanDuel.
Sun Belt favorite James Madison is also a CFP contender at +1800. The Dukes (5-1, 3-0) host Old Dominion (4-2, 1-1) on Saturday.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.