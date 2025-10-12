Boise State, UNLV unranked in Coaches poll entering massive Mountain West showdown
The Mountain West continues to receive minimal respect in the Coaches poll.
For the seventh consecutive week, no MWC teams cracked the top 25 of the Coaches poll. The Week 8 poll was released on Sunday.
Boise State (4-2, 2-0), which opened the season at No. 25 in the Coaches poll but dropped out following a loss to South Florida, can re-enter the rankings conversation this week with a home victory over undefeated UNLV (6-0, 2-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos have defeated the Rebels in the last two MWC championship games. Boise State defeated New Mexico on Saturday, 41-25.
After rallying in the fourth quarter for a 51-48 victory over Air Force (1-5, 0-4), UNLV earned 43 in the latest Coaches Poll. Boise State did not receive a vote. San Diego State got one vote after pounding Nevada, 44-10.
The Group of Five had two representatives — both from the American Conference — in the Week 8 Coaches poll. Memphis moved up to No. 20 while South Florida checked in at No. 23.
Two other American schools received votes: Navy (43) and Tulane (17).
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained atop the Coaches poll, followed by Miami (Florida), Indiana, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. The Hoosiers scored a massive 30-20 road victory over Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks dropped from No. 2 to No. 9.
Notre Dame, which defeated Boise State last week, moved up one spot to No. 15.
Here is the full Week 8 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (63, Big Ten)
2. Miami (2, ACC)
3. Indiana (1, Big Ten)
4. Texas A&M (SEC)
5. Ole Miss (SEC)
6. Alabama (SEC)
7. Georgia (SEC)
8. Texas Tech (Big 12)
9. Oregon (Big Ten)
10. LSU (SEC)
11. Tennessee (SEC)
12. Georgia Tech (ACC)
13. Oklahoma (SEC)
14. BYU (Big 12)
15. Notre Dame (Independent)
16. Missouri (SEC)
17. Texas (SEC)
18. Vanderbilt (SEC)
19. Virginia (ACC)
20. Memphis (American)
21. USC (Big Ten)
22. Utah (Big 12)
23. South Florida (American)
24. Cincinnati (Big 12)
25. Illinois (Big Ten)
Schools dropped out: No. 15 Michigan (Big Ten); No. 21 Iowa State (Big 12); No. 22 Penn State (Big Ten); No. 23 Arizona State (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Michigan 119; Nebraska 90; Washington 85; UNLV 43; Navy 43; Louisville 18; Tulane 17; Arizona State 17; Duke 11; Iowa 9; Iowa State 7; Clemson 6; Houston 4; TCU 1; San Diego State 1; Pittsburgh 1