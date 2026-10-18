Boise State up to No. 21 in AP Poll after chaotic college football weekend

During one of the crazier college football weekends in recent memory, Boise State sat idle as eight teams ranked inside the top 25 of the AP Poll suffered losses.

The carnage included top-ranked Georgia stumbling at home against Auburn while No. 2 Notre Dame went down on the road at No. 8 BYU. Five of the top seven teams fell on the same day for the first time in AP Poll history.

With several ranked teams going down, Boise State (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) moved up two spots to No. 21 in the Week 7 AP Poll, which was released on Sunday. The Broncos were ranked No. 23 in last week’s poll after earning a 38-31 road victory over rival Fresno State.

Boise State was once again the lone Group of Six team in the top 25.

Three other Group of Six teams earned votes in the poll: James Madison (52), New Mexico (six) and Oregon State (three).

Miami took over the top spot in the Week 7 AP Poll, followed by BYU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Oklahoma State and Mississippi State both fell out of the top 25 after suffering losses. Oregon remained outside the poll after earning a 17-14 comeback win over Nebraska.

The Broncos will be back in action next weekend at Washington State (1-6, 0-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time in Pullman.

The Cougars have lost four straight games but looked much better offensively during Saturday’s 48-30 road loss at Oregon State (5-2, 3-0) with new quarterback Owen Eshelman. In his first career start, Eshelman threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while running for 136 yards and another score.

The Broncos trail Oregon State by half a game in the Pac-12 standings. The two teams will meet at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14 in a game that could decide the location of the Pac-12 title game.

Here is the full Week 7 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Miami (40)

2. BYU (20)

3. Ohio State (nine)

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Indiana

7. Ole Miss

8. Texas Tech (1)

9. UCLA

10. Utah

11. Tennessee

12. Kentucky

13. Alabama

14. Houston

15. Iowa

16. USC

17. Wake Forest

18. LSU

19. Texas

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Missouri

23. SMU

24. Northwestern

25. Arizona

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 128, Oregon 79, Auburn 61, James Madison 52, Mississippi State 30, New Mexico 6, Oregon State 3.