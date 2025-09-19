Boise State vs. Air Force picks, predictions for college football Week 4 matchup
Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, is hitting the road this week to take on Air Force for its conference opener.
Kickoff between the Broncos (1-1) and Falcons (1-1, 0-1) is slated for 5 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network.
Will Boise State open MWC play with a comfortable victory or face a stiff test from the Falcons?
The Broncos are favored by 10.5 points on the road.
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from major media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.
FOX Sports: Boise State 31, Air Force 30
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
CBS Sports: Boise State -9.5 vs. Air Force
Rationale: “The Broncos lost Ashton Jeanty to the NFL after making the College Football Playoff last season, but were still ranked coming into the season with Maddux Madsen back at quarterback. … The Falcons lost 49-30 to begin conference play against Utah State last week. The model predicts that Madsen also does damage to the Air Force defense, predicting that he throws for over 270 yards and two touchdowns on average to help Boise cover in 60 percent of simulations,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wooden wrote.
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Boise State 35, Air Force 20
Rationale: “This point spread opened with the Broncos as an 8.5-point road favorite. It’s since grown to double digits and may climb higher by kickoff. I’ll take Boise State to cover. The Falcons are very respectable and have the high altitude in their favor at home, but I expect the Broncos to be locked in for this one,” Canzano wrote.
Bleacher Report: Boise State 31, Air Force 17
Rationale: None given.
Pickswise: Boise State -10 vs. Air Force
Rationale: “There is little question that Boise has far more talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and they should be able to push around the much smaller Falcon linemen. ... If Air Force spends much time behind the sticks, this could get ugly. Boise should be able to move the ball on the ground and in the air, and I don’t think they will have much trouble scoring,” Chad Hartstock wrote.
