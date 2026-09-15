3 things Boise State fans need to know about South Dakota

Boise State will conclude its non-conference home slate on Saturday with a matchup against FCS South Dakota.

Kickoff between the Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Coyotes (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley) is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

Here are three things to know ahead of Saturday’s non-conference game.

1. Coyotes are no pushover

South Dakota has won 10 or more games in three straight seasons with two trips to the FCS quarterfinals and a semifinal appearance in 2024. The Coyotes won the Missouri Valley in 2024, the program’s first conference title since 2005.



First-year head coach Matt Vitzthum served as the offensive coordinator last season under Travis Johansen, who left South Dakota to become Greg Schiano’s defensive coordinator at Rutgers.



The Coyotes will enter Albertsons Stadium ranked No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll.



“They run the football, they’re disciplined, they play really good defense,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of South Dakota during Monday’s press conference. “Got a lot of respect for them, and have for a long time. … If we don’t play our best football, South Dakota is going to come in here and beat us.”

2. South Dakota’s potent offense can run, pass

The Coyotes boast one of the most balanced offenses in the country with freshman quarterback Austyn Modrzewski and experienced senior tailback Charles Pierre Jr.



The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Modrzewski has completed 46 of 66 (70 percent) of his passes for 727 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Pierce Jr. is a four-year Coyote who has 2,387 career yards from scrimmage and 27 total touchdowns.



South Dakota ranks sixth nationally at the FCS level in total offense at 501 yards per game. The Coyotes are seventh in rushing offense (251 per game) and 31st in passing offense (250 yards per game).



Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will have his hands full with the balanced Coyotes on Saturday.

3. Revenge game for Roman Tillmon?

Boise State nickelback Roman Tillmon spent his first three college seasons at South Dakota. Tillmon had a breakout season for the Coyotes in 2025, recording 94 total tackles (2.5 for loss), six pass breakups and a forced fumble.



Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said he will speak with Tillmon about facing his former team before the game.



“I just want Roman to be his best,” Danielson said. “I don’t want this ‘Well, I’m playing my former team …’ I’m sure he’s still got a lot of friends on the team, he has a lot of respect for that program, as we all do.”